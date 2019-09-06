Las Vegas Aces lose at Atlanta, 78-74, fail to clinch bye

The Aces failed to clinch a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs Thursday night after suffering a 78-74 road loss to the last-place Atlanta Dream.

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride, third from left, leads her teammates in a huddle during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas center Liz Cambage missed most of the second half with an apparent lower leg injury and had ice taped to her left ankle after scoring 15 points in 13 minutes. A’ja Wilson had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks for the Aces (20-13).

Atlanta (8-25) has the league’s worst record.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.