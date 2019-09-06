97°F
Las Vegas Aces lose at Atlanta, 78-74, fail to clinch bye

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2019 - 6:39 pm
 
Updated September 5, 2019 - 6:40 pm

The Aces failed to clinch a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs Thursday night after suffering a 78-74 road loss to the last-place Atlanta Dream.

Las Vegas center Liz Cambage missed most of the second half with an apparent lower leg injury and had ice taped to her left ankle after scoring 15 points in 13 minutes. A’ja Wilson had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks for the Aces (20-13).

Atlanta (8-25) has the league’s worst record.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com.

