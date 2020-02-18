Las Vegas Aces re-sign guard Sugar Rodgers

Sugar Rodgers averaged 3.4 points per game for the Aces last season. She has averaged 7.4 points and shot 34.9 percent from 3-point range in seven WNBA seasons.

Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers moves the ball against the Seattle Storm during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aces re-signed veteran guard Sugar Rodgers on Tuesday.

The team acquired Rodgers in April from the New York Liberty in a three-team trade that sent forward Nia Coffey to the Atlanta Dream.

Rodgers averaged 3.4 points in 11.6 minutes per game for Las Vegas last season. She has averaged 7.4 points and shot 34.9 percent from 3-point range in seven WNBA seasons.

“Sugar is a premier three-ball threat, as well as a solid defender who knows our system,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “Sugar has also embraced the Las Vegas community and is the type of player and person that we want representing the Aces.”

The Aces also have signed five-time All-Star wing Angel McCoughtry and three-time All-Star point guard Danielle Robinson during free agency. They opened as a 3-1 favorite at the Westgate to win the WNBA championship.

