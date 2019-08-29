Las Vegas Aces sign former WNBA All-Star Epiphanny Prince

The 31-year-old guard has played nine years in the WNBA, averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 assists and shooting 37.2 percent from 3-point range. She hasn’t played this season.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives past New York Liberty guard Epiphanny Prince (10) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 22, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

New York Liberty guard Epiphanny Prince shoots a free throw during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Aces signed two-time All-Star guard Epiphanny Prince on Wednesday for the remainder of the season.

Prince arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday and will join the team Thursday at practice.

“She’s a proven WNBA player — that was our biggest need,” Aces general manager Dan Padover said. “Historically speaking, you can see who she is. It’s just a matter if she can get there for us this year. Or maybe we eyeball her for the future.”

Prince, 31, has played nine years in the WNBA, averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 assists and shooting 37.2 percent from 3-point range. She played 16 games last season for the New York Liberty and averaged 8.4 points while shooting 41.9 percent on 3s, but hasn’t played this season. The former Rutgers standout was with the Liberty from 2015 to 2018 and played for current Aces coach Bill Laimbeer from 2015 to 2017.

“It’s definitely an added benefit,” Padover said of Prince’s familiarity with Laimbeer. “More than anything, we wanted a WNBA player that can soak everything in practice and help out her teammates and be available if called upon.”

The Aces (19-12) have lost three consecutive games but are clinging to the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs, which begin Sept. 11. The top two seeds receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third and fourth seeds get one bye into the second round.

The other four seeds open the eight-team tournament with single-elimination games.

