Las Vegas Aces star believes she got coronavirus in China
A star Las Vegas Aces player believes she contracted the coronavirus earlier this year while playing in China.
Liz Cambage told News 3 in mid-January that she became ill while in China.
Cambage had just returned to the U.S. after being hospitalized with what was then an “unknown virus.”
Cambage said that she and a player on the LA Sparks contracted the virus and were hospitalized shortly before Christmas.
It was unknown if her illness was confirmed to be the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s rough, it’s rough. The health care system in China is a whole other level of rough,” Cambage said.
Cambage played prop games outside of Beijing.