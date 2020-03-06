54°F
Aces

Las Vegas Aces star believes she got coronavirus in China

Las Vegas Review-JOurnal
March 6, 2020
 

A star Las Vegas Aces player believes she contracted the coronavirus earlier this year while playing in China.

Liz Cambage told News 3 in mid-January that she became ill while in China.

Cambage had just returned to the U.S. after being hospitalized with what was then an “unknown virus.”

Cambage said that she and a player on the LA Sparks contracted the virus and were hospitalized shortly before Christmas.

It was unknown if her illness was confirmed to be the COVID-19 virus.

“It’s rough, it’s rough. The health care system in China is a whole other level of rough,” Cambage said.

Cambage played prop games outside of Beijing.

THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers moves the ball against the Seattle Storm during the second h ...
Las Vegas Aces re-sign guard Sugar Rodgers
By / RJ

Sugar Rodgers averaged 3.4 points per game for the Aces last season. She has averaged 7.4 points and shot 34.9 percent from 3-point range in seven WNBA seasons.

 
Aces sign free agent wing Angel McCoughtry
By / RJ

McCoughtry, 33, is a five-time All-Star, and has averaged 19.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in nine seasons, all with the Atlanta Dream.

Members of the Las Vegas Aces huddle after losing to the Washington Mystics in a WNBA semifinal ...
Aces, WNBA announce 2020 schedule
By / RJ

Las Vegas will open its third season with a 3 p.m. home game against the Dallas Wings at Mandalay Bay Events Center.