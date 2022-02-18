Las Vegas Aces stars join Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports

Las Vegas Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray are two of the first women’s basketball players to be represented by Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Group, which also counts LeBron James among its clients.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) dances as she is announced in the starting lineup before game 2 of a WNBA semifinal game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Washington Mystics forward Theresa Plaisance (55) in the fourth quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray are joining one of the most influential brands in basketball.

On Thursday, Klutch Sports Group announced the launch of its women’s basketball division, led by agent Jade-Li English. Her current clients, including Wilson and Gray, will become the first professional women’s basketball players represented by the sports agency founded by Rich Paul, a longtime friend of LeBron James.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Wilson signed a two-year max extension with the Las Vegas Aces. Gray joined Las Vegas in free agency ahead of the 2021 season on a two-year contract which expires after this season.

English’s two other clients will also join Klutch Sports. Dallas Wings’ guard and 3×3 Olympic gold medalist Allisha Gray is in the second season of a three-year contract. She will be a free agent in 2024. Aliyah Boston, a standout forward at South Carolina under Dawn Staley, is a leading candidate for the 2021-22 National Player of the Year and signed with English for NIL deals.

They will join Sierra Canyon star Juju Watkins as the first women’s basketball players with the agency. Watkins signed with Klutch six days ago to help her negotiate NIL deals as well.

Since its founding in 2012, Klutch Sports has grown rapidly during the past decade. James joined the agency in 2013. The group now represents NBA stars like Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Zach Lavine, Darius Garland, Trae Young and Anthony Edwards. among others.

In 2019, Klutch began representing NFL athletes too, including Chase Young, Jarvis Landry, Quinnen Williams, Jalen Hurts and Devonta Smith.

Klutch Sports’ entrance into women’s basketball also comes two weeks after the WNBA announced a $75 million capital investment raised from more than 24 donors to help transform its business model. It’s the largest capital raise for a women’s sports property.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.