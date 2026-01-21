58°F
Las Vegas Aces to open season with WNBA Finals rematch

Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates winning the WNBA championship following game four of a ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates winning the WNBA championship following game four of a WNBA finals match up against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2026 - 12:48 pm
 

The Las Vegas Aces are going big for their 2026 season opener.

That is, of course, if the WNBA and the players’ union come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before the start date that the league announced Wednesday.

If all goes according to plan, the first day of league action will be May 8. The Aces then will open their third title defense against the Phoenix Mercury on May 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

The venue set to host the Aces’ third banner-raising ceremony in four years is substantially larger than their usual Michelob Ultra Arena home, holding a capacity of about 20,000.

The Aces will then embark on a four-game road trip before welcoming the Los Angeles Sparks to Michelob Ultra Arena on May 21. That game stands to be the Aces’ 50th straight sellout at “The House.”

The season will feature 44 games and two new teams — the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. Each team will play 22 home games and 22 road games.

The WNBA will release its complete TV and streaming schedule at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

