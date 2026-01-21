Las Vegas Aces to open season with WNBA Finals rematch

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury for their third WNBA championship in four years. They will open their season against them May 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates winning the WNBA championship following game four of a WNBA finals match up against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Las Vegas Aces are going big for their 2026 season opener.

That is, of course, if the WNBA and the players’ union come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before the start date that the league announced Wednesday.

If all goes according to plan, the first day of league action will be May 8. The Aces then will open their third title defense against the Phoenix Mercury on May 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

The venue set to host the Aces’ third banner-raising ceremony in four years is substantially larger than their usual Michelob Ultra Arena home, holding a capacity of about 20,000.

The Aces will then embark on a four-game road trip before welcoming the Los Angeles Sparks to Michelob Ultra Arena on May 21. That game stands to be the Aces’ 50th straight sellout at “The House.”

The season will feature 44 games and two new teams — the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. Each team will play 22 home games and 22 road games.

The WNBA will release its complete TV and streaming schedule at a later date.

2026 Aces schedule

All home games at Michelob Ultra Arena unless noted

May 9 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 12:30 p.m., T-Mobile Arena

May 10 at Los Angeles Sparks, 3 p.m.

May 13 at Connecticut Sun, 5 p.m.

May 15 at Connecticut Sun, 4:30 p.m.

May 17 at Atlanta Dream, noon

May 23 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 5 p.m.

May 28 at Dallas Wings, 5 p.m.

May 31 at Golden State Valkyries, 12:30 p.m.

June 2 at Los Angeles Sparks, 7 p.m.

June 6 vs. Golden State Valkyries, noon

June 8 vs. Seattle Storm, 7 p.m.

June 11 at Portland Fire, 7 p.m.

June 13 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 5 p.m.

June 15 at Dallas Wings, 5 p.m.

June 17 at Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m.

June 21 vs. Golden State Valkyries, 1 p.m.

June 23 vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

June 28 at Chicago Sky, 1 p.m.

July 3 vs. Chicago Sky, 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena

July 5 vs. Indiana Fever, 4 p.m., T-Mobile Arena

July 9 at Portland Fire, 7 p.m.

July 11 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 1 p.m.

July 12 vs. Indiana Fever, 6 p.m.

July 20 at Toronto Tempo, 5 p.m.

July 22 at Washington Mystics, 4:30 p.m.

July 28 vs. Portland Fire, 7 p.m.

July 30 vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

Aug. 1 at Chicago Sky, 10 a.m.

Aug. 3 at Atlanta Dream, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 6 at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m.

Aug. 8 at Minnesota Lynx, 10 a.m.

Aug. 9 at New York Liberty, 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

Aug. 16 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 5 p.m.

Aug. 18 vs. Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Toronto Tempo, 4 p.m.

Aug. 28 vs. Toronto Tempo, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Seattle Storm, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Seattle Storm, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m.