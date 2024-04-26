Las Vegas Aces to visit White House to celebrate 2023 WNBA title

President Joe Biden will welcome the Las Vegas Aces to the White House on May 9 to celebrate their championship season, according to the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris is presented with a Las Vegas Aces jersey by Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, and Chelsea Gray, right, during a ceremony welcoming the Las Vegas Aces to the White House to celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship in the East Room, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Las Vegas Aces will visit the White House again to celebrate its record season and victory in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

In August 2023, the Aces went to the White House to celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship victory with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

That was a “special moment for our entire organization, and an amazing experience for all of our front office personnel, coaches and players who put so much work into bringing Las Vegas its first professional sports championship,” Aces President Nikki Fargas said in a statement.

“To receive a second invitation following back-to-back titles is an even bigger thrill,” Fargas said. “We look forward to meeting both President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, and once again spending time with the vice president and second gentleman in our nation’s capital.”

The Aces won two WNBA championships back to back, and when their 40-game regular season begins May 14, they’re attempting to become the first WNBA team to win three straight titles since the Houston Comets won four from 1997 to 2000.

