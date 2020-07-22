Las Vegas Aces waive guard Alex Bentley

Alex Bentley signed with the Aces as a free agent June 16, but has missed most of training camp with a knee injury. She has averaged 10.2 points in seven WNBA seasons.

Atlanta Dream's Alex Bentley is pressured by New York Liberty's Amanda Zahui B. Of Sweden during the first half of a preseason WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Aces guard Alex Bentley was waived Wednesday.

Bentley signed with the Aces as a free agent June 16, but has missed most of training camp with a knee injury. In her seven-year WNBA career, she has averaged 10.2 points and 2.9 assists and was named an All-Star in 2015 for the Connecticut Sun.

Las Vegas figures to have a deep contingent of guards in returners Kayla McBride, Jackie Young and Sugar Rogers, who has yet to report to Bradenton, Florida, but is expected to soon. Also, Lindsay Allen returns after missing last season with an injury, and there’s also free agent signees Angel McCoughtry and Danielle Robinson.

The Aces open the season at noon PDT Sunday against the Chicago Sky.

