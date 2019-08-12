Liz Cambage shines as Aces hold off Connecticut Sun
Aces center Liz Cambage had 21 points, 12 rebounds and a crucial 3-point play Sunday afternoon with 1:21 to play in an 89-81 win over the Connecticut Sun at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
Kayla McBride added 18 points and seven rebounds for Las Vegas (16-9), and all five starters scored in double figures.
