Liz Cambage shines as Aces hold off Connecticut Sun

Aces center Liz Cambage had 21 points, 12 rebounds and a crucial 3-point play Sunday afternoon with 1:21 to play in an 89-81 win over the Connecticut Sun at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, center, goes to the hoop against Connecticut Sun center Theresa Plaisance (55) during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8), left, goes to the hoop against Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones (35) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center Liz Cambage had 21 points, 12 rebounds and a crucial 3-point play Sunday with 1:21 to play in an 89-81 WNBA win over the Connecticut Sun at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Kayla McBride added 18 points and seven rebounds for Las Vegas (16-9), and all five starters scored in double figures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.