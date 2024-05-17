95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

LVCVA announces $100K sponsorship with each Aces player

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson poses for a selfie with her Most Valuable Player trophy afte ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson poses for a selfie with her Most Valuable Player trophy after the Aces defeated the New York Liberty in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series to take the championship at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill announces a $100,000 sponsorship for each member of the Las ...
LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill announces a $100,000 sponsorship for each member of the Las Vegas Aces Friday, May 17, 2024, in their locker room at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. (LVCVA via X)
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) runs up the court during the first half of a WNBA basket ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) runs up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson parades down Las Vegas Boulevard with her team to celebrate ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson parades down Las Vegas Boulevard with her team to celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill listens to public comment during the monthly meeting of the ...
LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill listens to public comment during the monthly meeting of the LVCVA Board of Directors Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill announces a $100,000 sponsorship for each member of the Las ...
LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill announces a $100,000 sponsorship for each member of the Las Vegas Aces Friday, May 17, 2024, in their locker room at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. (LVCVA via X)
More Stories
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts from the sideline during the first half of a WNBA ...
Aces coach explains why in-game ESPN interview ended awkwardly
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, left, and center A'ja Wilson (22) greet each other duri ...
Aces use TV, video production to enhance their brand
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts from the sideline during the first half of a WNBA ...
Graney: You can book it — Aces will pull off three-peat
3 takeaways: Aces raise banner, hold on in season opener — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2024 - 4:33 pm
 
Updated May 17, 2024 - 6:01 pm

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will sponsor each member of the Las Vegas Aces, paying $100,000 per player for the 2024 WNBA season.

Team members were told of the sponsorship in their locker room by LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill. A video of the announcement was posted on X on Friday.

“We would like offer each of you individually a sponsorship this year in the amount of $100,000,” Hill told team members.

The two-time world champions are going for a “three-peat” as the WNBA season begins.

Coach Becky Hammon’s team opened with a 89-80 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday after their second championship banner was raised and they received their championship rings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Aces season preview: Sights set on 3-peat, building a legacy
recommend 2
Aces become WNBA’s hottest ticket on secondary ticket site
recommend 3
Aces players, coach dominate WNBA preseason survey
recommend 4
3 takeaways: Aces raise banner, hold on in season opener — PHOTOS
recommend 5
Aces coach explains why in-game ESPN interview ended awkwardly
recommend 6
Aces rookies brace for rude awakening in WNBA debuts