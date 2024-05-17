LVCVA announces sponsorship with Aces players

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will sponsor each member of the Las Vegas Aces, paying $100,000 per player for the 2024 WNBA season.

LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill listens to public comment during the monthly meeting of the LVCVA Board of Directors Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson parades down Las Vegas Boulevard with her team to celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) runs up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson poses for a selfie with her Most Valuable Player trophy after the Aces defeated the New York Liberty in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series to take the championship at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

BREAKING: We're doing something that's never been done before. We're going #ALLINLV and sponsoring EVERY. SINGLE. PLAYER. on the @LVAces roster this season! pic.twitter.com/ntBZVZeFJu — Las Vegas (@Vegas) May 17, 2024

Team members were told of the sponsorship in their locker room by LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill. A video of the announcement was posted on X on Friday.

“We would like offer each of you individually a sponsorship this year in the amount of $100,000,” Hill told team members.

The two-time world champions are going for a “three-peat” as the WNBA season begins.

Coach Becky Hammond’s team opened with a 89-80 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday after their second championship banner was raised and they received their championship rings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.