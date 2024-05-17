LVCVA announces sponsorship with Aces players
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will sponsor each member of the Las Vegas Aces, paying $100,000 per player for the 2024 WNBA season.
BREAKING: We're doing something that's never been done before. We're going #ALLINLV and sponsoring EVERY. SINGLE. PLAYER. on the @LVAces roster this season! pic.twitter.com/ntBZVZeFJu
— Las Vegas (@Vegas) May 17, 2024
Team members were told of the sponsorship in their locker room by LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill. A video of the announcement was posted on X on Friday.
“We would like offer each of you individually a sponsorship this year in the amount of $100,000,” Hill told team members.
The two-time world champions are going for a “three-peat” as the WNBA season begins.
Coach Becky Hammond’s team opened with a 89-80 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday after their second championship banner was raised and they received their championship rings.
