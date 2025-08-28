Make it a dozen: Aces extend winning streak, move to 2nd in standings

The Aces won their 12th straight game Wednesday, setting a franchise record in the process, to move into second place in the WNBA standings.

Aces forward Kierstan Bell signals to a teammate during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Dallas Wings at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the basket against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 81-75 on Wednesday at Gateway Center Arena to move into second place in the WNBA standings.

A’ja Wilson had 34 points and nine rebounds in the victory. Eight of those points came during a 15-0 run for the Aces (26-14) at the end of the third quarter. Jackie Young added 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds for her second career triple-double.

The Aces tied their franchise record for consecutive wins with the victory, their 12th straight.

Brionna Jones and Rhyne Howard had 19 points each for the Dream (24-14), who entered the game just ahead of the Aces in the league standings.

The Aces don’t play again until Sept. 4, when they’ll host the Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena. The Lynx currently have the WNBA’s best record at 30-7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.