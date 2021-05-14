Meet the Aces: Mini-player profiles
Liz Cambage
Position: Center
Size: 6-8, 216 pounds
Age: 29
College: None
Experience: Fifth year
Career Stats: 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 50.4 field-goal percentage
Player profile: One of the most dominant low-post players in league history. Overpowers opponents with size and strength — with occasional shooting range that extends beyond the 3-point line. Fluid athlete at 6-8. Holds the WNBA single-game scoring record of 53 points. Alters shots defensively with length and presence.
Emma Cannon
Position: Forward
Size: 6-2, 190 pounds
Age: 31
College: Florida Southern College
Experience: Third year
Career Stats: 4.3 points, 3.5 rebounds
Player profile: Long wing who can guard different kinds of players on the perimeter. Played 14.3 minutes per game in the playoffs last season after signing with the Aces in the final month of the regular season.
Chelsea Gray
Position: Point guard
Size: 5-11, 170
Age: 28
College: Duke
Experience: Seventh year
Career Stats: 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 38.5 3-point field-goal percentage
Player profile: Dynamic lead guard who thrives as the primary ball handler in pick-and-roll situations. Three-level scorer who can shoot off the catch or off the dribble. Creative passer who can manipulate defenses, seeing angles and openings before they develop.
Dearica Hamby
Position: Forward
Size: 6-3, 189
Age: 27
College: Wake Forest
Experience: Seventh year
Career Stats: 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 46.5 field-goal percentage
Player profile: Two-time reigning Sixth Woman of the Year and combo forward with perimeter skills. Quick enough to check guards and wings on the perimeter. Strong enough to tussle with bigs inside. Capable scorer who plays with infectious energy and hustle. Capable 3-point shooter, converting 38.5 percent of attempts the last two seasons.
Angel McCoughtry
Position: Wing
Size: 6-1, 173 pounds
Age: 34
College: Louisville
Experience: 12th year
Career Stats: 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals
Player profile: Five-time All-Star will miss the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL, but one of the best players in WNBA history nonetheless. Physical wing who excels at driving to the basket and finishing. Rugged perimeter defender who can also guard different types of players. Will still provide leadership despite injury.
JiSu Park
Position: Center
Size: 6-5, 206 pounds
Age: 22
College: None
Experience: Third year
Career Stats: 1.9 points, 2.4 rebounds
Player profile: Fluid post player with a soft shooting touch out to 17 feet. Has the size, skill and athleticism to grow into a key contributor. Debuted in the WNBA in 2018 at the age of 19. Sat out the 2020 season to play in South Korea, where she dominated the domestic league.
Kelsey Plum
Position: Combo guard
Size: 5-8, 145 pounds
Age: 26
College: Washington
Experience: Fourth year
Career Stats: 8.9 points, 3.5 assists, 38.9 3-point field goal percentage
Player profile: Smooth scoring guard who can handle the ball as a secondary creator, or play off the ball and draw attention as a 3-point threat. Missed the entire 2020 season with an Achilles injury, but healthy now and poised to be a key contributor as a either a starter or top bench option.
Destiny Slocum
Position: Point guard
Size: 5-7, 157 pounds
Age: 23
College: Arkansas
Experience: Rookie
Career Stats (college): 14.5 points, 4.9 assists, 38.3 3-point field-goal percentage
Player profile: Mature rookie guard with a cerebral feel for the point guard position. Was adept in college at creating shot opportunities for her teammates, using handle and feel to probe the paint for kickout and dump-off opportunities. Capable 3-point shooter off the dribble and catch.
Riquna Williams
Position: Combo guard
Size: 5-7, 165 pounds
Age: 30
College: Miami
Experience: Ninth year
Career Stats: 10.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 35.8 3-point field-goal percentage
Player profile: Veteran guard can score in bunches, as evidenced by a 51-point scoring outburst during her rookie season of 2013. Has evolved into one of the league’s best 3-point shooters, converting on 40.4 percent of attempts the last two seasons. Can space the floor as a shooter, but also possesses the ability to drive and create.
A’ja Wilson
Position: Power forward
Size: 6-4, 195 pounds
Age: 24
College: South Carolina
Experience: Fourth year
Career Stats: 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks
Player profile: The WNBA’s reigning MVP and perhaps its best player. A dominant low-post lefty who can score on the block, face up and drive to the basket, draw fouls or bury mid-range jumpers with consistency. Developing 3-point range, she’s a disruptive defender who can fluster opponents one-on-one or in help as a weak-side shot blocker. One of the faces of the WNBA — and basketball in general.
Jackie Young
Position: Wing
Size: 6-0, 165 pounds
Age: 23
College: Notre Dame
Experience: Third year
Career Stats: 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals
Player profile: Bouncy athlete who can handle the ball, beat defenders off the dribble and get to the basket and draw fouls. Improved in 2020 as a decision maker, prompting a sizable increase in production. Versatile perimeter defender with the tools to become one of the league’s very best. Thrives in transition.