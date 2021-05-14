Meet your 2021 Las Vegas Aces

A’ja Wilson is the WNBA’s reigning MVP and perhaps its best player. One of the faces of the WNBA — and basketball in general.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets fired up with teammates before the start of Vegas' WNBA semifinals game with the Washington Mystics on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Liz Cambage

Position: Center

Size: 6-8, 216 pounds

Age: 29

College: None

Experience: Fifth year

Career Stats: 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 50.4 field-goal percentage

Player profile: One of the most dominant low-post players in league history. Overpowers opponents with size and strength — with occasional shooting range that extends beyond the 3-point line. Fluid athlete at 6-8. Holds the WNBA single-game scoring record of 53 points. Alters shots defensively with length and presence.

Emma Cannon

Position: Forward

Size: 6-2, 190 pounds

Age: 31

College: Florida Southern College

Experience: Third year

Career Stats: 4.3 points, 3.5 rebounds

Player profile: Long wing who can guard different kinds of players on the perimeter. Played 14.3 minutes per game in the playoffs last season after signing with the Aces in the final month of the regular season.

Chelsea Gray

Position: Point guard

Size: 5-11, 170

Age: 28

College: Duke

Experience: Seventh year

Career Stats: 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 38.5 3-point field-goal percentage

Player profile: Dynamic lead guard who thrives as the primary ball handler in pick-and-roll situations. Three-level scorer who can shoot off the catch or off the dribble. Creative passer who can manipulate defenses, seeing angles and openings before they develop.

Dearica Hamby

Position: Forward

Size: 6-3, 189

Age: 27

College: Wake Forest

Experience: Seventh year

Career Stats: 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 46.5 field-goal percentage

Player profile: Two-time reigning Sixth Woman of the Year and combo forward with perimeter skills. Quick enough to check guards and wings on the perimeter. Strong enough to tussle with bigs inside. Capable scorer who plays with infectious energy and hustle. Capable 3-point shooter, converting 38.5 percent of attempts the last two seasons.

Angel McCoughtry

Position: Wing

Size: 6-1, 173 pounds

Age: 34

College: Louisville

Experience: 12th year

Career Stats: 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals

Player profile: Five-time All-Star will miss the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL, but one of the best players in WNBA history nonetheless. Physical wing who excels at driving to the basket and finishing. Rugged perimeter defender who can also guard different types of players. Will still provide leadership despite injury.

JiSu Park

Position: Center

Size: 6-5, 206 pounds

Age: 22

College: None

Experience: Third year

Career Stats: 1.9 points, 2.4 rebounds

Player profile: Fluid post player with a soft shooting touch out to 17 feet. Has the size, skill and athleticism to grow into a key contributor. Debuted in the WNBA in 2018 at the age of 19. Sat out the 2020 season to play in South Korea, where she dominated the domestic league.

Kelsey Plum

Position: Combo guard

Size: 5-8, 145 pounds

Age: 26

College: Washington

Experience: Fourth year

Career Stats: 8.9 points, 3.5 assists, 38.9 3-point field goal percentage

Player profile: Smooth scoring guard who can handle the ball as a secondary creator, or play off the ball and draw attention as a 3-point threat. Missed the entire 2020 season with an Achilles injury, but healthy now and poised to be a key contributor as a either a starter or top bench option.

Destiny Slocum

Position: Point guard

Size: 5-7, 157 pounds

Age: 23

College: Arkansas

Experience: Rookie

Career Stats (college): 14.5 points, 4.9 assists, 38.3 3-point field-goal percentage

Player profile: Mature rookie guard with a cerebral feel for the point guard position. Was adept in college at creating shot opportunities for her teammates, using handle and feel to probe the paint for kickout and dump-off opportunities. Capable 3-point shooter off the dribble and catch.

Riquna Williams

Position: Combo guard

Size: 5-7, 165 pounds

Age: 30

College: Miami

Experience: Ninth year

Career Stats: 10.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 35.8 3-point field-goal percentage

Player profile: Veteran guard can score in bunches, as evidenced by a 51-point scoring outburst during her rookie season of 2013. Has evolved into one of the league’s best 3-point shooters, converting on 40.4 percent of attempts the last two seasons. Can space the floor as a shooter, but also possesses the ability to drive and create.

A’ja Wilson

Position: Power forward

Size: 6-4, 195 pounds

Age: 24

College: South Carolina

Experience: Fourth year

Career Stats: 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks

Player profile: The WNBA’s reigning MVP and perhaps its best player. A dominant low-post lefty who can score on the block, face up and drive to the basket, draw fouls or bury mid-range jumpers with consistency. Developing 3-point range, she’s a disruptive defender who can fluster opponents one-on-one or in help as a weak-side shot blocker. One of the faces of the WNBA — and basketball in general.

Jackie Young

Position: Wing

Size: 6-0, 165 pounds

Age: 23

College: Notre Dame

Experience: Third year

Career Stats: 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals

Player profile: Bouncy athlete who can handle the ball, beat defenders off the dribble and get to the basket and draw fouls. Improved in 2020 as a decision maker, prompting a sizable increase in production. Versatile perimeter defender with the tools to become one of the league’s very best. Thrives in transition.