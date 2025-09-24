MVP powers Aces to Game 2 win over Fever, evening playoff series 1-1
A’ja Wilson had 25 points and the Aces defeated the Indiana Fever in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 90-68 in Game 2 of their WNBA semifinals series Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena, evening the matchup 1-1.
WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson scored a game-high 25 points. Forward NaLyssa Smith added 18, her season-high with the No. 2 Aces. Guard Jackie Young scored 13 points, while guard Jewell Loyd scored 10 off the bench.
Odyssey Sims had 18 points for the No. 6 Fever.
Game 3 is Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
