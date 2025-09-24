84°F
Aces

MVP powers Aces to Game 2 win over Fever, evening playoff series 1-1

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) blocks the shot of Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard (6) d ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) blocks the shot of Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Aces guard J ...
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) drives to the basket against Aces center A'ja Wilson ...
Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) drives to the basket against Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner (11) during the fi ...
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner (11) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) drives to the basket against Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) d ...
Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) drives to the basket against Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces fans celebrate after Aces guard Jackie Young (0) scored while drawing a foul against the I ...
Aces fans celebrate after Aces guard Jackie Young (0) scored while drawing a foul against the Indiana Fever during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) slips with the ball between Aces center A'ja Wilson ...
Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) slips with the ball between Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) shoots against the Aces during the first half of Game 2 ...
Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) shoots against the Aces during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner (11) during ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner (11) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) gets to the basketball ahead of Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) ...
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) gets to the basketball ahead of Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) tries to hold onto a rebound against Aces center A&#039 ...
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) tries to hold onto a rebound against Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2025 - 8:40 pm
 

The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 90-68 in Game 2 of their WNBA semifinals series Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena, evening the matchup 1-1.

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson scored a game-high 25 points. Forward NaLyssa Smith added 18, her season-high with the No. 2 Aces. Guard Jackie Young scored 13 points, while guard Jewell Loyd scored 10 off the bench.

Odyssey Sims had 18 points for the No. 6 Fever.

Game 3 is Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

