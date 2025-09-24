MVP powers Aces to Game 2 win over Fever, evening playoff series 1-1

A’ja Wilson had 25 points and the Aces defeated the Indiana Fever in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) tries to hold onto a rebound against Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces guard Dana Evans (11) gets to the basketball ahead of Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner (11) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) shoots against the Aces during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) slips with the ball between Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces fans celebrate after Aces guard Jackie Young (0) scored while drawing a foul against the Indiana Fever during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) drives to the basket against Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner (11) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) drives to the basket against Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) blocks the shot of Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA playoff semifinals series at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 90-68 in Game 2 of their WNBA semifinals series Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena, evening the matchup 1-1.

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson scored a game-high 25 points. Forward NaLyssa Smith added 18, her season-high with the No. 2 Aces. Guard Jackie Young scored 13 points, while guard Jewell Loyd scored 10 off the bench.

Odyssey Sims had 18 points for the No. 6 Fever.

Game 3 is Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.