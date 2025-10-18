Parade-turned-party: Aces go all-out with WNBA championship parade

The Aces celebrated their third WNBA championship in four years on Friday with a parade outside T-Mobile Arena.

The Aces celebrate during their championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson dances during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson’s mom, Eva Wilson, plays the tambourine during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces president Nikki Fargas claps with fans during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces forward NaLyssa Smith celebrates during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces forward NaLyssa Smith dances during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks the red carpet during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Chelsea Gray walks the red carpet during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center Kiah Stokes walks the red carpet during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces forward Kierstan Bell walks the red carpet during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Fans celebrate during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jackie Young celebrates during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces head coach Becky Hammon celebrates during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Chelsea Gray celebrates during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, poses with head coach becky Hammon during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center Kiah Stokes celebrates during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates on stage with guard Chelsea Gray, middle, and forward Kierstan Bell, right, and during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A fan holds up a tambourine during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Wild Card Crew performs for the crowd during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans party in Toshiba Plaza during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces players Aaliyah Nye and Kierstan Bell dance with Princess, of Crime Mob, during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ace player Aaliyah Nye comforts head coach Becky Hammon as Hammon becomes emotional at A’ja Wilson’s speech during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A’ja Wilson dances her way to the podium to speak during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young walks to the podium with a WNBA Championship Trophy during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces players Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson laugh together onstage during Kierstan Bell’s speech at the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center Megan Gustafson walks up to the podium to make some remarks during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A’ja Wilson walks out onto the stage wearing a Marvel-themed glove during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ace center A’ja Wilson hoists up the WNBA Championship Trophy during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center Megan Gustafson rides the parade bus during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces players Chelsea Gray, her son Lennox, 1, and A’ja Wilson stand at the front of the bus during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A young fan holds up a tambourine as she watches the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks go off during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Confetti shaped like the WBNA Championship Trophy flutters over fans during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Confetti shaped like the WBNA Championship Trophy falls during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans celebrate the Aces’ fourth championship title during the Aces’ championship parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Confetti falls on the ground during the Aces’ championship parade on the Strip Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Pink wigs and tambourines stretched along Toshiba Plaza for as far as the eye could see. Thousands of fans stretched along Park Avenue to congratulate the Aces on the Strip for the third time since 2022.

Such a celebration called for a concert that would make 2000s hip-hop fans proud.

The Aces gathered outside T-Mobile Arena on Friday to celebrate their third WNBA championship in four years with another parade that has become commonplace for the WNBA’s newest dynasty.

The Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in four games to capture their third title under coach Becky Hammon.

“This is a special, special group,” finals MVP A’ja Wilson said. “We prayed together, we cried together, we popped champagne together.”

The pink wigs were a staple of Wilson’s going back to the Aces’ media day before the season. Some fans copied the straight pink hair that the four-time MVP made famous.

Others took their own route with pink afros.

Aces guard Kierstan Bell actually sported the pink wig. A photoshopped image of her with Wilson’s pink wig is the picture of the Aces’ group chat.

“Now this is a parade,” said guard Jewell Loyd, who won her third WNBA title after winning her last two with the Seattle Storm. “I been to some other ones, but this one? This one hits a little different.”

What a scene

The Aces walked a red carpet after being unloaded from double-decker buses with “2025 World Champions” decals wrapped around them.

Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray exited the final bus with each player holding one of the Aces’ three championship trophies.

It was the perfect metaphor to describe how far the franchise has come. Friday marked eight years to the day that the San Antonio Stars relocated to Las Vegas.

The Aces have made the playoffs in all but one year since the move.

“They done messed around and let us win again,” Gray said.

The celebration turned into a concert after the speeches were done.

Atlanta-based hip-hop group Crime Mob performed a four-song set, which included the Aces’ warmup song, “Knuck If You Buck.”

The players, and even Hammon, danced onstage.

Becky’s pullin’ out all the dance moves for Crime Mob 😂💃 2025 Aces Championship Celebration presented by @ally pic.twitter.com/QTGPkO4tfE — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 18, 2025

R&B star Mya took the stage for a longer set list, followed by hip-hop superstar Ludacris.

The Aces walked the red carpet during the performances to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Wilson was one of the first, signing everything from posters to basketballs to tambourines.

“To the fans, we love each and every last one of you guys,” Wilson said. “Y’all hold it down for us each and every time.”

‘Aces in four’

Parades are also a time for reflecting on the year that was, and the Aces had a time doing that.

Loyd, who was acquired in a three-team trade with the Storm and Los Angeles Sparks in January, has been reserved when talking about her departure from Seattle. She let loose when she took the podium.

“You know, I asked for a trade. Things were kind of weird up there,” Loyd said. “I got a call, (I’m told), ‘Oh, I don’t know where you’re gonna go.’ Then a couple hours later, it was like, ‘You’re going to Vegas.’ Why in the world would they send me to (expletive) Vegas? With this (team)?”

Loyd talked about how doubters said “there’s been a lot talked about my family, my character, my leadership, how I would never win again.”

She then took out a shirt with a broom on it to not only indicate the sweep of Phoenix, but her 10-0 record in the WNBA Finals.

“Aces in four!” Loyd yelled as she walked back to her seat.

From the bottom

A video played of WNBA pundits and reporters saying the Aces’ run of dominance was over.

NEVER FOLD 🃏 Like we said in 2023, it's Aces vs. Everybody. pic.twitter.com/f5qjjD84H6 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 11, 2025

It wasn’t looking good on Aug. 2, when the Aces lost 111-58 to the Minnesota Lynx and were 14-14. They were ninth in the standings and out of the playoff picture.

They rattled off 16 straight wins and went 26-3 the rest of the way.

There’s uncertainty surrounding the WNBA with the league in need of a new collective bargaining agreement before the Oct. 31 deadline. A work stoppage could be coming soon.

If there is basketball played next year, and on time, the Aces know what they want to do this time next October.

“This never gets old,” Hammon said. “We should do it again next year. Same time, next year. Let’s do this.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.