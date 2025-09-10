Parker-Tyus provides spark in debut as Aces win 15th straight

Veteran forward Cheyenne Parker- Tyus scored eight points in eight minutes in her Aces debut Tuesday against the Chicago Sky.

Veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus made her Aces debut and the team beat the Chicago Sky 92-61 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena for its 15th straight win.

Guards Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd each had 15 points in the victory.

Parker-Tyus, who signed with the Aces as a free agent this offseason and gave birth to her son Yoshua on July 1, had eight points in eight minutes in her first game with the team.

Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere scored 13 points each for the Sky (10-33).

The Aces (29-14) moved to No. 2 in the WNBA standings with the win. They close the regular season by facing the Los Angeles Sparks on the road Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

