Aces

Parker-Tyus provides spark in debut as Aces win 15th straight

Aces forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (32) walks off the court for a timeout during the first half ...
Aces forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (32) walks off the court for a timeout during the first half of the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chicago Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) reacts after falling to the ground during the first ...
Chicago Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) reacts after falling to the ground during the first half of the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A young fan jumps up and down to try and get a free T-shirt during the first half of the Aces&# ...
A young fan jumps up and down to try and get a free T-shirt during the first half of the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) makes a layup as Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) defen ...
Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) makes a layup as Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) defends during the first half of the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Aces’ Kierstan Bell celebrates a shot clock violation by Chicago during the first ha ...
The Aces’ Kierstan Bell celebrates a shot clock violation by Chicago during the first half of the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) passes to Aces guard Aaliyah Nye (13) during the first half o ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) passes to Aces guard Aaliyah Nye (13) during the first half of the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) celebrates a three-pointer during the first half of the Aces’ ...
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) celebrates a three-pointer during the first half of the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) tries to find someone to pass to as she maneuvers around Chicago S ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) tries to find someone to pass to as she maneuvers around Chicago Sky guard Rachel Banham (24) during the first half of the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) tries to make a shot over Aces forward NaLyssa Smith ...
Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) tries to make a shot over Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) during the first half of the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Aces’ Chelsea Gray enters the court before the Aces’ last home game of the re ...
The Aces’ Chelsea Gray enters the court before the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans wearing pink wigs pose for a photo before the Aces’ last home game of the regular s ...
Fans wearing pink wigs pose for a photo before the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese watches warmups during the first half of the Aces’ last ...
Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese watches warmups during the first half of the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Reese was out with a back issue. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) warms up before the Aces’ last home game of the regula ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) warms up before the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) grins as she warms up before the Aces’ last home game ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) grins as she warms up before the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) grins as she warms up before the Aces’ last home game ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) grins as she warms up before the Aces’ last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2025 - 9:07 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2025 - 9:11 pm

Veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus made her Aces debut and the team beat the Chicago Sky 92-61 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena for its 15th straight win.

Guards Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd each had 15 points in the victory.

Parker-Tyus, who signed with the Aces as a free agent this offseason and gave birth to her son Yoshua on July 1, had eight points in eight minutes in her first game with the team.

Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere scored 13 points each for the Sky (10-33).

The Aces (29-14) moved to No. 2 in the WNBA standings with the win. They close the regular season by facing the Los Angeles Sparks on the road Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

