Plum steps up against Fever, Aces stay undefeated at home

First-team All-WNBA guard Kelsey Plum scored 26 points, and the Aces held off the Indiana Fever to remain undefeated at Michelob Ultra Arena this season.

A’ja Wilson picked up her fourth foul late in the third quarter Saturday, and the Aces needed someone to step up with their lead over the Indiana Fever cut to 10.

Enter Kelsey Plum.

The first-team All-WNBA guard scored 12 points in the third quarter and ended up with 26 points on 64.3 percent shooting, and the Aces held off the Fever for a 101-88 win at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, poured in a team-best 28 points for the Aces (12-1), and two-time MVP Candace Parker had her highest scoring game in an Aces uniform to date with 15 points.

NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (5-8) with 26 points and 11 rebounds, and forward Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Fever.

The victory extends the Aces’ winning streak to five games, and they remain undefeated at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces also earned their 10th straight win over the Fever.

The teams play again at 7 p.m. Monday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Here are the three takeaways from the game:

1. South Carolina showdown

Almost immediately following the tipoff, Wilson and Boston went right at each other. The forwards each won national championships as cornerstones at South Carolina for coach Dawn Staley and were No. 1 overall picks for their respective WNBA teams.

Boston was a handful in the low post for the entire game. She scored 14 points in the first half, despite being guarded most often by Wilson, the reigning defensive player of the year. Boston’s array of low-post moves kept the Aces off-balance, and Indiana constantly hunted ways to get her touches near the rim.

While Boston was solid, Wilson made her presence felt immediately. She scored 18 points in the first half, using her mid-range game to force Boston out of the paint. Wilson’s foul trouble prevented her from matching up with Boston as much in the second half.

2. Aces start hot from 3

The Fever didn’t necessarily play poor defense in the first half. Indiana shot 47.2 percent from the floor and 44 percent from 3, yet at halftime, the Aces led by 14 points.

The Aces shot 53.8 percent from beyond the arc in the first half, going 7 of 13 from 3. Plum and Gray had multiple makes from deep, and Wilson made her first 3 of the season, breaking an 0-for-8 streak.

The Aces shot 47.8 percent from 3 for the game, with six players making a 3. Four players made multiple shots from deep, led by Plum’s 3.

3. Williams still absent

Aces guard Riquna Williams still hasn’t made her season debut because of a lower back injury.

Williams played in only two of the Aces’ first 17 games last season because of a foot injury, but played a big role in the team’s championship run.

Coach Becky Hammon has consistently stressed that she’d rather have Williams healthy later in the season than worrying about trying to rush her back.

