Aces

Record-setting performances help Aces take 2-0 lead in WNBA Finals

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) fights off Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) as she dribbles the ball during game two of of a WNBA finals game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) picks the ball up off of Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) during game two of of a WNBA finals game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) steals the ball from Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the first half of game 2 of their WNBA Finals series in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Sunday, OCt. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces fans welcome their team against the Phoenix Mercury for the first half of game 2 of their WNBA Finals series in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Sunday, OCt. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) battles for a loose ball with Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) as guard Kahleah Copper (2) and Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) are near during the first half of game 2 of their WNBA Finals series in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Sunday, OCt. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) gets inside of Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) for a basket during the first half of game 2 of their WNBA Finals series in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Sunday, OCt. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) deflects a loose ball away while getting a hand to the face by Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) with Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) assisting during the first half of game 2 of their WNBA Finals series in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Sunday, OCt. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets off a shot against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game 2 of their WNBA Finals series in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Sunday, OCt. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) fights for a loose ball during game two of of a WNBA finals game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates during game two of of a WNBA finals game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) reacts after making a basket during game two of of a WNBA finals game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) reacts to a foul called on her during game two of of a WNBA finals game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) fights for a basket during game two of of a WNBA finals game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) reaches for a loose ball during game two of of a WNBA finals game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) gets off a while fouled by Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the first half of game 2 of their WNBA Finals series in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Sunday, OCt. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) gets off a pass between Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and forward Natasha Mack (4) during the first half of game 2 of their WNBA Finals series in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Sunday, OCt. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) battles for a loose ball with Phoenix Mercury defenders during the first half of game 2 of their WNBA Finals series in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Sunday, OCt. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2025 - 2:18 pm
 

The Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 91-78 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena to take a 2-0 series lead.

Guard Jackie Young led a group of historic performances for the No. 2-seeded Aces. Young finished with 32 points, passing Kelsey Plum (29 points in 2023) for the highest-scoring Finals game in Aces history. Her 21 points in the third quarter were the most in a single quarter in WNBA Finals history.

Four-time MVP A’ja Wilson added 28 points and 14 rebounds. It was her third Finals game with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds, breaking a tie with Breanna Stewart for the most all-time.

Point guard Chelsea Gray had 10 points and 10 assists. She became the fifth player in WNBA Finals history to have at least 10 assists in consecutive games.

No. 4 Phoenix was led by Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally, who scored 23 and 22 points, respectively.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday at PHX Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on Twitter.

