Record-setting performances help Aces take 2-0 lead in WNBA Finals
The Aces received some record-setting performances from their stars and beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 91-78 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena to take a 2-0 series lead.
Guard Jackie Young led a group of historic performances for the No. 2-seeded Aces. Young finished with 32 points, passing Kelsey Plum (29 points in 2023) for the highest-scoring Finals game in Aces history. Her 21 points in the third quarter were the most in a single quarter in WNBA Finals history.
🚨 21 PTS in the 3Q for Jackie Young marks the MOST EVER in an individual quarter of a WNBA Finals game.#WelcometotheW | WNBA Finals | @YouTubeTV https://t.co/R9UPD36FCd pic.twitter.com/aBham7zEB2
— WNBA (@WNBA) October 5, 2025
Four-time MVP A’ja Wilson added 28 points and 14 rebounds. It was her third Finals game with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds, breaking a tie with Breanna Stewart for the most all-time.
Point guard Chelsea Gray had 10 points and 10 assists. She became the fifth player in WNBA Finals history to have at least 10 assists in consecutive games.
No. 4 Phoenix was led by Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally, who scored 23 and 22 points, respectively.
Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday at PHX Arena.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
