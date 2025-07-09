Reigning WNBA MVP suffers wrist injury in Aces’ loss to Liberty

A’ja Wilson suffered a wrist injury in the second quarter and the Aces lost to the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.

Short-handed Aces will have leading scorer available against Sun

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) signals to a referee after failing to draw a foul during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A’ja Wilson suffered a wrist injury in the first half and the Aces lost 87-78 to the New York Liberty on Tuesday at Barclays Center.

Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, went down hard on a drive to the basket with 4:13 remaining in the first half. She remained on the court in pain for a while. Her teammates shielded her from cameras until she was able to get up on her own.

Wilson shot two free throws for her only points of the game and continued to play for a few more possessions, but then exited for good with two minutes left in the second quarter.

Wilson eventually returned to the bench in her signature white T-shirt with a black wrap on her right wrist.

Guard Jackie Young led the Aces (9-10) with 19 points in Wilson’s absence. Guard Dana Evans added 16 points off the bench.

Guard Sabrina Ionescu had 28 points for the Liberty (13-6).

The Aces are now 1-8 against New York dating back to last season, a stretch that includes their semifinal loss to the Liberty in the WNBA playoffs last year.

The Aces next face the Washington Mystics on Thursday to wrap up a five-game road trip.

Wilson missed three games earlier this season with a concussion, and the team went 2-1 in her absence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

