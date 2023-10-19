REPEAT: Short-handed Aces win second straight WNBA championship
The Aces, missing two starters, beat the New York Liberty in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to become the first team to repeat as champions in 21 years.
NEW YORK — The top-seeded Aces, missing starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes, won the 2023 WNBA championship Wednesday, beating the No. 2 New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at the Barclays Center.
The Aces, who won the series 3-1, are the first team to repeat as champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2002.
WNBA Finals
Aces win 3-1
Game 1: Aces 99, Liberty 82
Game 2: Aces 104, Liberty 76
Game 3: Liberty 87, Aces 73
Game 4: Aces 70, Liberty 69