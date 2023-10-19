80°F
Aces

REPEAT: Short-handed Aces win second straight WNBA championship

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 7:16 pm
 
Updated October 18, 2023 - 7:24 pm
Las Vegas Aces forward Cayla George (13) celebrates with forward A'ja Wilson (22) made a block ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Cayla George (13) celebrates with forward A'ja Wilson (22) made a block during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) jump to block a shot by New Yo ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) jump to block a shot by New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NEW YORK — The top-seeded Aces, missing starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes, won the 2023 WNBA championship Wednesday, beating the No. 2 New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at the Barclays Center.

The Aces, who won the series 3-1, are the first team to repeat as champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2002.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

