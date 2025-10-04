Reserve guard leads as Aces survive Mercury in Game 1 of WNBA finals
Dana Evans had 21 points in an explosive game to power the Aces to a win over Phoenix
The Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Guard Dana Evans came off the bench to match reigning MVP A’ja Wilson’s scoring as the pair led the second-seeded Aces with 21 points each.
Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally had 21 and 19 points, respectively, for the No. 4 Mercury.
Game 2 is at noon Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
