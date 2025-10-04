Reserve guard leads as Aces survive Mercury in Game 1 of WNBA finals

Dana Evans had 21 points in an explosive game to power the Aces to a win over Phoenix

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) posts up for a basket over Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces guard Dana Evans (11) signals another 3-point basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) passes amongst Phoenix Mercury players during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) secures a rebound as Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) reaches in during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces head coach Becky Hammon calls a play during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) charges Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) for a foul with center A'ja Wilson (22) nearby during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) motivates her teammates in a huddle as they ready to face the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) guards Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during game one of a WNBA finals basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) talk during a free throw next to head coach Becky Hammon during game one of a WNBA finals basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Chelsea Gray points towards the Aces side of the court after a call by a referee during game one of a WNBA finals basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces forward NaLyssa Smith reacts to a foul called by a referee during game one of a WNBA finals basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Dana Evans (11) truest swipe the ball from Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during game one of a WNBA finals basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball down the court during game one of a WNBA finals basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Guard Dana Evans came off the bench to match reigning MVP A’ja Wilson’s scoring as the pair led the second-seeded Aces with 21 points each.

Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally had 21 and 19 points, respectively, for the No. 4 Mercury.

Game 2 is at noon Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

