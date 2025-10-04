74°F
Reserve guard leads as Aces survive Mercury in Game 1 of WNBA finals

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball down the court during game one of a WNBA fi ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball down the court during game one of a WNBA finals basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) truest swipe the ball from Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25 ...
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) truest swipe the ball from Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during game one of a WNBA finals basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces forward NaLyssa Smith reacts to a foul called by a referee during game one of a WNBA final ...
Aces forward NaLyssa Smith reacts to a foul called by a referee during game one of a WNBA finals basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Chelsea Gray points towards the Aces side of the court after a call by a referee dur ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray points towards the Aces side of the court after a call by a referee during game one of a WNBA finals basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) talk during a free throw next to head c ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) talk during a free throw next to head coach Becky Hammon during game one of a WNBA finals basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) guards Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during game one of ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) guards Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during game one of a WNBA finals basketball game between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) motivates her teammates in a huddle as they ready to face the ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) motivates her teammates in a huddle as they ready to face the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) charges Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) for a foul with ...
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) charges Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) for a foul with center A'ja Wilson (22) nearby during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces head coach Becky Hammon calls a play during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals se ...
Aces head coach Becky Hammon calls a play during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) secures a rebound as Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld ...
Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) secures a rebound as Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) reaches in during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) passes amongst Phoenix Mercury players during the first half of gam ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) passes amongst Phoenix Mercury players during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) signals another 3-point basket against the Phoenix Mercury during th ...
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) signals another 3-point basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Merc ...
during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) posts up for a basket over Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (2 ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) posts up for a basket over Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Aces celebrate winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana F ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2025 - 7:20 pm
 

The Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Guard Dana Evans came off the bench to match reigning MVP A’ja Wilson’s scoring as the pair led the second-seeded Aces with 21 points each.

Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally had 21 and 19 points, respectively, for the No. 4 Mercury.

Game 2 is at noon Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on Twitter.

