Sabrina Ionescu goes No. 1 overall to New York Liberty in WNBA Draft

The New York Liberty selected Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu on Thursday with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boulder, Colo. Ionescu was a unanimous choice Monday, March 23, 2020, as The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The New York Liberty selected Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu on Thursday with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. The Aces have one pick in the draft, No. 33 overall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.