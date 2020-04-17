77°F
Aces

Sabrina Ionescu goes No. 1 overall to New York Liberty in WNBA Draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2020 - 4:46 pm
 

The New York Liberty selected Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu on Thursday with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. The Aces have one pick in the draft, No. 33 overall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

