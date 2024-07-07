‘She’s a special person’: Aces star breaks franchise points record

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles the ball as Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reacts after making a basket during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives the ball to the hoop as Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) is seen during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles the ball as Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) tries to make her way through Gray and Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) to play defense during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) looks to a referee after falling during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) holds her eye and points to Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (out of frame) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) works to make a basket during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces and Raiders owner mark Davis watches during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Readers defensive end Max Crosby, left, sits with comedian Theo Von, second from left, and musician Shaboozey, second from right, during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) works against Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) with the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) chases the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) dribbles the ball away from Dallas Wings defense during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) attempts a basket during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks back not the court after being announces as the aces’ all time leading scorer during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces teammates Aces center A'ja Wilson (22), Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) help up teammate Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces mascot Buckets rides a bike onto the court during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces put their hands in for a team huddle after beating the Dallas Wings 104-85 during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) drives the ball to the hoop during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) attempts to make a basket through the Aces’ defense during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) attempts a basket as Aces guard Kate Martin (20) falls to the ground while guarding her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles the ball dow nthwe court as Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) yells to a referee during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) weaves herself through Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) and Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) while playing defense during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) grabs the ball as it comes down from the hoop during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks on the court during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson came to Sunday’s postgame news conference with her hair a little wet.

The Aces’ star forward had just become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. The two-time MVP’s teammates poured bottles of water on her in the locker room to celebrate, a fitting choice on the hottest day in Las Vegas history.

Wilson hit that milestone by recording 28 points and 10 rebounds in a 104-85 victory over the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday. That gave her 4,301 points in her career, surpassing Sophia Young-Malcolm’s 4,300.

Wilson, who also holds the franchise records for most rebounds (1,855) and free-throws made (1,101), clinched the scoring record after making the second of two free throws with 4:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Aces called a full timeout soon after, leading the sellout crowd of 10,369 to respond with a standing ovation.

Young-Malcolm, who was at the game as part of the team’s alumni weekend, shared smiles and a hug with Wilson after the final buzzer. She was one of 45 former Utah Starzz and San Antonio Silver Stars players in attendance.

Young-Malcolm played nine seasons for the Silver Stars, who moved to Las Vegas and became the Aces in 2018.

Wilson, when asked about the scoring record, said she was grateful to former Aces coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer for instilling confidence in her after she was taken first overall in the 2018 WNBA draft. She also credited coach Becky Hammon for pushing her and the team to success.

Wilson’s parents weren’t present Sunday because it didn’t cross her mind that she was near the record. Her phone instead blew up with messages from them while she was pouring water on teammate Alysha Clark, who celebrated her 37th birthday Sunday.

“To have games where we can truly be happy for each other, it’s so pure. I love to see smiles on their faces,” Wilson said. “This is what it’s truly all about. This is Aces basketball and culture to us.”

Plum added 23 points for the Aces on Sunday, scoring more than 20 for the fourth consecutive game.

Her 3,074 career points rank fourth in franchise history. Just ahead in third is Hammon (3,474), giving the coach a unique perspective on Wilson’s accomplishment.

“(Wilson’s) just the greatest player to ever put on a Starzz or or Aces uniform,” Hammon said. “It’s not just what she’s doing for our franchise. It’s how she moves the needle across the world. She’s a special person and a special player. So enjoy it, because she’s a rarity. Players like her, people like her don’t come around very often.”

Wilson deflecting the compliment, preferring to point to how far the WNBA has come instead.

“Man that means a lot. It really does,” Wilson said. “But then I have to always give it to the ones that laid the foundation down before me. The ones that grinded it out. The ones that had to do extra just to get seen a little bit. Now we’re playing on national television, taking charter flights and everything else.”

Jackie Young had 18 points and five assists against the Wings, while point guard Chelsea Gray added 12 points. Clark had six points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block.

Gray and Hammon both said after the win Wilson has gotten better every season of her career. Wilson proved that point Sunday. She went 3-of-4 from the 3-point line to tie her career high in made 3s in a game.

Odyssey Sims led Dallas (5-17) with 25 points. Arike Ogunbowale, the WNBA’s second-leading scorer behind Wilson, was limited to 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field.

Hammon said after the win the Aces are “getting there” defensively. Wilson was a bit more harsh.

“We are not where we need to be,” Wilson said. “But it’s the mere fact that we’re seeing spurts of it, at least we know that it’s doable.”

Wilson said the Aces were bolstered by the “hurt” of Friday’s 98-93 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Sparks. They’ll look to carry Sunday’s performance over when they begin a three-game road trip against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.