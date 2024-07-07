‘She’s a special person’: Aces star breaks franchise points record
Aces star A’ja Wilson achieved a special milestone Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena in a win against the Dallas Wings.
A’ja Wilson came to Sunday’s postgame news conference with her hair a little wet.
The Aces’ star forward had just become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. The two-time MVP’s teammates poured bottles of water on her in the locker room to celebrate, a fitting choice on the hottest day in Las Vegas history.
Wilson hit that milestone by recording 28 points and 10 rebounds in a 104-85 victory over the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday. That gave her 4,301 points in her career, surpassing Sophia Young-Malcolm’s 4,300.
Wilson, who also holds the franchise records for most rebounds (1,855) and free-throws made (1,101), clinched the scoring record after making the second of two free throws with 4:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Aces called a full timeout soon after, leading the sellout crowd of 10,369 to respond with a standing ovation.
Young-Malcolm, who was at the game as part of the team’s alumni weekend, shared smiles and a hug with Wilson after the final buzzer. She was one of 45 former Utah Starzz and San Antonio Silver Stars players in attendance.
Young-Malcolm played nine seasons for the Silver Stars, who moved to Las Vegas and became the Aces in 2018.
Wilson, when asked about the scoring record, said she was grateful to former Aces coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer for instilling confidence in her after she was taken first overall in the 2018 WNBA draft. She also credited coach Becky Hammon for pushing her and the team to success.
Wilson’s parents weren’t present Sunday because it didn’t cross her mind that she was near the record. Her phone instead blew up with messages from them while she was pouring water on teammate Alysha Clark, who celebrated her 37th birthday Sunday.
“To have games where we can truly be happy for each other, it’s so pure. I love to see smiles on their faces,” Wilson said. “This is what it’s truly all about. This is Aces basketball and culture to us.”
Plum added 23 points for the Aces on Sunday, scoring more than 20 for the fourth consecutive game.
Her 3,074 career points rank fourth in franchise history. Just ahead in third is Hammon (3,474), giving the coach a unique perspective on Wilson’s accomplishment.
“(Wilson’s) just the greatest player to ever put on a Starzz or or Aces uniform,” Hammon said. “It’s not just what she’s doing for our franchise. It’s how she moves the needle across the world. She’s a special person and a special player. So enjoy it, because she’s a rarity. Players like her, people like her don’t come around very often.”
Wilson deflecting the compliment, preferring to point to how far the WNBA has come instead.
“Man that means a lot. It really does,” Wilson said. “But then I have to always give it to the ones that laid the foundation down before me. The ones that grinded it out. The ones that had to do extra just to get seen a little bit. Now we’re playing on national television, taking charter flights and everything else.”
Jackie Young had 18 points and five assists against the Wings, while point guard Chelsea Gray added 12 points. Clark had six points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block.
Gray and Hammon both said after the win Wilson has gotten better every season of her career. Wilson proved that point Sunday. She went 3-of-4 from the 3-point line to tie her career high in made 3s in a game.
Odyssey Sims led Dallas (5-17) with 25 points. Arike Ogunbowale, the WNBA’s second-leading scorer behind Wilson, was limited to 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field.
Hammon said after the win the Aces are “getting there” defensively. Wilson was a bit more harsh.
“We are not where we need to be,” Wilson said. “But it’s the mere fact that we’re seeing spurts of it, at least we know that it’s doable.”
Wilson said the Aces were bolstered by the “hurt” of Friday’s 98-93 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Sparks. They’ll look to carry Sunday’s performance over when they begin a three-game road trip against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.
Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.