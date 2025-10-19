54°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Some of the best moments from Aces 2025 season – PHOTOS

Aces center A'ja Wilson prays during warm ups for a WNBA basketball game between the Aces ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson prays during warm ups for a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, poses with head coach becky Hammon during the Aces’ ...
Hill: There’s no debate. Aces are greatest dynasty in WNBA history
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to losing the ball out of bounds during game three of ...
‘The House’ that A’ja built: Aces franchise stands on 4-time MVP’s shoulders
Parade-turned-party: Aces go all-out with WNBA championship parade — PHOTOS
Aces guard Jackie Young celebrates winning the WNBA championship following game four of a WNBA ...
‘Best all-around guard in the game’: Jackie Young lets play do her talking
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

There has always been something deeply personal for me about covering the WNBA. It is, of course, a large part of what drew me to Las Vegas as a photographer.

There is something so magical about seeing hair flying during plays, the rhythm of sneakers on the hardwood and the energy of a league of women who know exactly who they are —and aren’t afraid to show it. Photographing the WNBA means expecting a lot of physicality, big emotions and fast action. For many, myself included, this season was a roller coaster. I learned so much about grit from this Aces team.

I was there for nearly every home game — from the 53-point loss to the Lynx to the Game 5 win over the Fever to clinch a spot in the championship finals. It’s hard to choose a favorite photo when they all become so personal to you and tie in with the season, but these are some of the moments that stood out to me the most.

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) tries to keep away from Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogun ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) tries to keep away from Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Dallas Wings at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, June 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) holds onto New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) as she si ...
Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) holds onto New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) as she signal to a referee to call a foul during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jewell Loyd during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at ...
Aces guard Jewell Loyd during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at the Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates as Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes (20) reacts to a ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates as Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes (20) reacts to a call by a referee that turned the ball over to the Aces during Game 3 of a first round WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces celebrate Aces guard Jackie Young drawing a foul during a WNBA basketball game between ...
The Aces celebrate Aces guard Jackie Young drawing a foul during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) grabs the ball for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game be ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) grabs the ball for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) celebrates winning Game 5 of a WNBA semifinals series between the A ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) celebrates winning Game 5 of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces defense sandwich Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during a WNBA basketball game ...
The Aces defense sandwich Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after making a shot during the final seconds of Game 3 of a ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after making a shot during the final seconds of Game 3 of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Contact Madeline Carter at mcarter@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES