Some of the best moments from Aces 2025 season – PHOTOS
Aces center A'ja Wilson prays during warm ups for a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
There has always been something deeply personal for me about covering the WNBA. It is, of course, a large part of what drew me to Las Vegas as a photographer.
There is something so magical about seeing hair flying during plays, the rhythm of sneakers on the hardwood and the energy of a league of women who know exactly who they are —and aren’t afraid to show it. Photographing the WNBA means expecting a lot of physicality, big emotions and fast action. For many, myself included, this season was a roller coaster. I learned so much about grit from this Aces team.
I was there for nearly every home game — from the 53-point loss to the Lynx to the Game 5 win over the Fever to clinch a spot in the championship finals. It’s hard to choose a favorite photo when they all become so personal to you and tie in with the season, but these are some of the moments that stood out to me the most.