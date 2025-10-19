Some of the best moments from Aces 2025 season – PHOTOS

There’s something magical about seeing hair flying during plays, the rhythm of sneakers on the hardwood, and the energy of a league of women who know exactly who they are — and aren’t afraid to show it.

There has always been something deeply personal for me about covering the WNBA. It is, of course, a large part of what drew me to Las Vegas as a photographer.

There is something so magical about seeing hair flying during plays, the rhythm of sneakers on the hardwood and the energy of a league of women who know exactly who they are —and aren’t afraid to show it. Photographing the WNBA means expecting a lot of physicality, big emotions and fast action. For many, myself included, this season was a roller coaster. I learned so much about grit from this Aces team.

I was there for nearly every home game — from the 53-point loss to the Lynx to the Game 5 win over the Fever to clinch a spot in the championship finals. It’s hard to choose a favorite photo when they all become so personal to you and tie in with the season, but these are some of the moments that stood out to me the most.

Contact Madeline Carter at mcarter@reviewjournal.com.