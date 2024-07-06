Sparks spoil Aces’ comeback, end win streak in OT

The Aces found their way back in the game after ending the second and third quarters down 10 points, but they couldn’t pull out a win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

It didn’t matter that the Aces were on a six-game winning streak, or that the Los Angeles Sparks were on an eight-game losing skid.

When the teams met Friday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, it was anyone’s game.

It was a matchup so competitive that it couldn’t be contained in regulation, culminating in a 98-93 overtime win for the Sparks.

Former Ace Dearica Hamby led the Sparks (5-15) with 28 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Aari McDonald was a problem for the Aces as well, scoring a career-high 23 points.

A’ja Wilson had 35 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for the Aces (12-7). Kelsey Plum added 21.

There’s always been a rivalry between the Aces and Sparks, coach Becky Hammon said before tipoff. She cited Chelsea Gray’s previous five seasons for the Sparks, along with Hamby’s history with the Aces.

Hammon has also known Sparks coach Curt Miller since she was young, as he was an assistant coach at Colorado State during her senior year.

“I think there’s just personal feelings involved,” Hammon said. “At the end of the day, you have two really big cities that are very competitive with each other. So I just think it’s a kind of a perfect storm for a good, competitive match.”

Friday’s game fit that description, with 11 lead changes and eight ties.

Hammon said pregame that the Aces would need to emphasize taking control of the game early, because “crazy things” were bound to happen at the end. She was right with that prediction, a lesson learned from the team’s last meeting with the Sparks, which ended in her being ejected in the final 30 seconds.

Hammon avoided any technical fouls Friday despite her frustration with how the game unfolded. Los Angeles is now the only team to secure two wins against the Aces this season.

The Aces opened the game on a 7-0 run. That would be their largest lead, as the Sparks quickly answered with seven points of their own.

The Sparks were up 46-36 at halftime after ending the second quarter on a 10-3 run. Wilson and Hamby led their teams with 13 points each at that point.

Los Angeles’ biggest advantage was 15 points in the third quarter. Hammon pulled her entire starting group during that period, saying that she was disappointed with their competitive effort.

Still down 10 points entering the fourth quarter, the Aces went on a 10-2 run to grab a 75-74 lead midway through the fourth.

The Sparks’ Stephanie Talbot answered a layup from Wilson and pushed the game to overtime with a jumper to tie it at 84.

Jackie Young, who left the game in the second quarter due to a hand injury, scored nine points in overtime. It wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Hammon noted postgame that the Aces don’t have much time to ruminate on the loss. It was the second night of a back-t0-back, and the Aces next return home to host the Dallas Wings (5-16) at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.