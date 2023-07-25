Starring in their role: Top 5 Aces role players since 2018

Championships aren’t won by All-Stars alone. Here are the Top 5 Aces role players since the team relocated to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) puts her hands up as Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans (11) tries to get around her to close in on Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during a game on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All-Star weekend is in the past. The event, which has been held in Las Vegas three times since 2019, is a celebration of the league’s best players.

However, All-Stars alone cannot simply carry a team to a title. Here is a list of the five best role players — standouts who shined in their specific jobs — in Aces history since the team relocated to Las Vegas.

Honorable mentions: Tamara Young (2018-19), Alysha Clark (2023-present)

5. Danielle Robinson (2020)

Alysha Clark might have this spot by the end of the season, but for now, Robinson takes the spot at No. 5.

Robinson, a three-time All-Star with San Antonio, returned to the franchise which drafted her in 2020. She starred off the bench for coach Bill Laimbeer, leading the team in assists per game while also scoring 7.4 points and making 0.9 steals per game as the Aces went to the WNBA Finals.

4. Carolyn Swords (2018-20)

A journeywoman center, Swords played three seasons with the Aces at the end of her nine-year WNBA career. She averaged 3.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.3 blocks during her time in Las Vegas

Swords was crucial to the Aces’ 2020 WNBA Finals appearance. She started 21 games after projected starter Liz Cambage opted out of the WNBA bubble season and had six points and 10 rebounds in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals against the Connecticut Sun to help clinch the Finals appearance.

3. Angel McCoughtry (2020-21)

While she technically played two seasons for the Aces, McCoughtry spent most of 2021 out injured after suffering an ACL tear during a preseason game. Her one healthy season with the Aces, however, was an important one.

McCoughtry was a five-time All-Star during her prime with the Atlanta Dream, but never earned the honor in Las Vegas. She joined the Aces for the 2020 season at 33 years old, but averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in her one healthy season to help the Aces reach the WNBA Finals.

2. Riquna Williams (2021-present)

Williams has an All-Star appearance. The veteran guard was an All-Star in 2015, her last season with the Tulsa Shock.

She’s never reached her scoring numbers from that 2015 season, but Williams has been a model role player for the Aces since arriving in 2021. She’s been efficient from 3 — her 36 percent shooting in 2022 was two percent better than in 2015 — and an effective perimeter defender.

Add in some clutch playoff shot-making and Williams’ role player resume is almost peerless in recent Aces history.

1. Kiah Stokes (2021-present)

The starting center during the Aces’ 2022 championship run, Stokes has never put up huge numbers since joining the team as a mid-season addition in 2021. She’s averaged 2.4 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks during her career.

However, there’s a reason Stokes has won championships at every level, including college, abroad and the WNBA.

Stokes has thrived as a rim protector and defensive anchor, especially since the arrival of coach Becky Hammon. Her defensive chemistry with two-time MVP A’ja Wilson, screening ability and offensive rebounding have made her invaluable, whether she’s starting or coming off the bench.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.