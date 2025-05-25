Storm dominate Aces to spoil All-Star guard’s return to Seattle
Jewell Loyd’s return to Seattle was spoiled Sunday when the Aces fell to the Storm at Climate Pledge Arena.
The Aces lost to the Seattle Storm 102-82 on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.
A’ja Wilson had 15 points for the Aces (2-2). Guards Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young added 14 points each.
It was Loyd’s first game against Seattle (3-1), her team of 10 years, since she requested a trade this offseason.
Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 23 points.
Seattle got off to an early lead by outscoring the Aces 34-20 in the first quarter. The Storm’s 34 points were the most scored in the first quarter by any team this season and the second-most in any quarter this year.
The Aces ended Seattle’s 2024 season in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.