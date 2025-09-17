Storm snap Aces’ winning streak to set up winner-take-all Game 3

The Aces lost to the Seattle Storm in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, snapping their 17-game winning streak.

3 things to watch in Aces’ 1st-round WNBA playoffs series vs. Storm

Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) reacts after a basket as Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) looks on during the second half of Game 2 in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) reacts after a basket as Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) looks on during the second half of Game 2 in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) and forward Ezi Magbegor (13) run to greet teammates as the final buzzer rings and they beat the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike greets guard Skylar Diggins (4) during the first half of Game 2 against the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd, right, tries to move around the defense of Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler, left, during the first half of Game 2 in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson reacts after making a three-point basket against the Seattle Storm during the first half of Game 2 in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor looks to make a pass behind her over Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) near the basket during the first half of Game 2 in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray reacts after a basket against the Seattle Storm during the first half of Game 2 in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, left, talks with guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of Game 2 against the Seattle Storm in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins, right, drives against Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) during the first half of Game 2 in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) grabs a rebound against Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins, center, and center Dominique Malonga (14) during the first half of Game 2 in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE — Dominique Malonga completed a 3-point play to give her team the lead with 31 seconds remaining and the Seattle Storm defeated the Aces 86-83 at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday in Game 2 of their first-round WNBA playoff series.

The Aces will host the Storm for Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The winner will advance to the second round.

The loss was the Aces’ first since Aug. 2, snapping a 17-game winning streak. Skylar Diggins had 26 points for the Storm, while Nneka Ogwumike added 24. Seattle ended the game on a 16-4 run.

Jackie Young led the Aces with 25 points. Reigning WNBA A’ja Wilson had 21 points and 13 rebounds.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.