Storm snap Aces’ winning streak to set up winner-take-all Game 3
The Aces lost to the Seattle Storm in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, snapping their 17-game winning streak.
SEATTLE — Dominique Malonga completed a 3-point play to give her team the lead with 31 seconds remaining and the Seattle Storm defeated the Aces 86-83 at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday in Game 2 of their first-round WNBA playoff series.
The Aces will host the Storm for Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The winner will advance to the second round.
The loss was the Aces’ first since Aug. 2, snapping a 17-game winning streak. Skylar Diggins had 26 points for the Storm, while Nneka Ogwumike added 24. Seattle ended the game on a 16-4 run.
Jackie Young led the Aces with 25 points. Reigning WNBA A’ja Wilson had 21 points and 13 rebounds.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
