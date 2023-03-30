Tom Brady will be ‘great partner’ with Aces, Mark Davis says

NFL great Tom Brady, who retired after last season with seven Super Bowl rings, recently purchased a stake in the WNBA’s Aces from majority owner Mark Davis.

PHOENIX — Tom Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all time. But he’s the first to admit he wasn’t even the best athlete in his family while growing up in San Mateo, California.

Truth be told, the seven-time Super Bowl champion probably was fourth in terms of athletic ability in the Brady household.

The three best?

That would be his athletically accomplished sisters who often outshined their brother.

All of which should make Brady’s recent investment into the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces no surprise. The future Hall of Fame quarterback is now a part-owner of the Aces after purchasing a stake in the team from majority owner Mark Davis, who also owns the Raiders.

The purchase is still subject to WNBA approval. But when it gets completed, Brady will become the second-highest-stake owner in the defending league champions behind Davis.

Because the purchase isn’t official, Davis said he couldn’t discuss what Brady’s role will be with the team. He did say he’s excited about the former NFL great joining the organization.

“He’ll be a great partner,” Davis said of the 45-year-old, who retired after last season, his 23rd in the NFL.

Looking back, none of this should be a surprise.

Brady’s sister Maureen was a U.S. Junior Olympic softball team member in high school and an All-American at Fresno State. His sister Julie was a college soccer player at Saint Mary’s, and his sister Nancy was a gifted softball player who earned a scholarship to Cal-Berkeley.

Brady’s upbringing around three highly competitive and athletic sisters created a lifelong love and appreciation for women’s sports, so when he attended an Aces game in May, he was immediately enamored.

“I think he saw the progress that women’s basketball has made in terms of the level of play,” Davis said this week at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix. “And then the excitement of our fans and the passion of our fans.”

The game experience, Davis said, got Brady to start thinking about how he could take his appreciation and passion for women’s sports to a new level. And, with retirement looming, maybe even get involved at a point beyond being a fan.

It didn’t take him long to come to an important conclusion.

“He felt, ‘I want to be a part of this,’” Davis said.

Brady soon approached Davis about joining the ownership group and ultimately was sold a percentage of the team.

“It’s exciting for women’s sports and in totality professional sports,” Davis said.

Davis said the new partnership could lead to other collaborations.

“I hope for a long-term relationship in a number of things,” he said. “He’s a unique individual.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.