Tom Brady’s Aces ownership stake acquisition approved by WNBA

Former NFL star Tom Brady’s acquisition of an ownership interest in the Las Vegas Aces was approved by the WNBA board of governors.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) laughs with football quarterback Tom Brady, center, during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. Behind them are Gov. Steve Sisolak, second from left, and Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, second from right. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former NFL star Tom Brady’s acquisition of an ownership interest in the Las Vegas Aces was approved Monday by the WNBA board of governors, the Aces and Raiders owner Mark Davis announced.

“Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole,” Davis said in a statement in March when Brady’s intent to invest in the team was announced.

Brady took an interest in the Aces after attending a game in Las Vegas in 2022.

“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes,” Brady said in a statement. “To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.”

Brady’s ownership stake in the team becomes official as the Aces are looking to become the first WNBA team to repeat as champions in more than 20 years.

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals between the Aces and the New York Liberty is Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, is also awaiting the NFL to vote on his purchase of an ownership stake in the Raiders. That vote could occur at this month’s league meeting taking place Oct. 17-18 in New York, according to an NFL media report.

