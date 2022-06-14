Top Aces scorer returns for game at Dallas

Jackie Young is back in the starting lineup for the Aces after missing the previous two games because of a sprained right ankle.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots against the Connecticut Sun during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Game day

Who: Aces vs. Dallas Wings

When: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Where: College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

TV: MyLVTV

Radio: KWWN (100.9 FM, 1100 AM)

About the Aces (11-2): Jackie Young returns to the starting lineup after missing the previous two games because of a sprained right ankle. She is second on the team with 19.2 points per game, and is shooting 45.7 percent from the 3-point arc. “I haven’t played in 10 or 11 days, so I have to knock some rust off,” Young said. “But I’m just happy to be back.” Her return strengthens an Aces offense that leads the WNBA with 90.8 points per game.

About the Wings (6-7): Dallas has lost three games in a row and five of its past six. Allisha Gray has scored in double figures seven games in a row, and has scored 20 or more points in two of the past three games. Gray averages 14.8 points for the season, second on the team to Arike Ogunbowale’s 17.5. Ogunbowale was ejected at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Storm for kicking a ball into the stands.

— Mark Anderson