Aces

Top-seeded Aces power past Wings in Game 1 of WNBA semifinals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2023 - 3:58 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with guard Jackie Young (0) after scoring du ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with guard Jackie Young (0) after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson scored 34 points and had eight rebounds Sunday as the top-seeded Aces beat the No. 4 Dallas Wings 97-83 in Game 1 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum added 22 points for the Aces, who host Game 2 at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

