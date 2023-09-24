Top-seeded Aces power past Wings in Game 1 of WNBA semifinals

A’ja Wilson propelled the No. 1-seeded Aces to a dominant Game 1 win to open the WNBA semifinals against the No. 4 Dallas Wings.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with guard Jackie Young (0) after scoring during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff series game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson scored 34 points and had eight rebounds Sunday as the top-seeded Aces beat the No. 4 Dallas Wings 97-83 in Game 1 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum added 22 points for the Aces, who host Game 2 at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

