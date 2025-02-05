Veteran Aces guard leaving in free agency

A member of the Aces’ back-to-back WNBA championship teams is leaving Las Vegas for the Indiana Fever, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) dribbles against Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon (4) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Veteran guard Sydney Colson is leaving the Aces to sign with the Indiana Fever, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Colson has spent the past three seasons with the Aces, winning WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. She also played for the team in 2019 and for the previous incarnation of the franchise in San Antonio from 2015-17.

She averaged 2.5 points, 0.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 8.0 minutes per game last season.

