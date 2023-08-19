Vice president to host Aces at White House as Biden heads to Maui

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will host the WNBA champion Aces next week, the White House announced.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, seen in February 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will host the Aces at the White House in Washington at 2 p.m. Aug. 25, according to an announcement by the White House on Friday.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were previously expected to welcome the reigning WNBA champions, but are scheduled to fly to Hawaii on Monday in the aftermath of the wildfires that have ravaged the island of Maui.

A White House official later confirmed that the president will not be in Washington on Aug. 25.

The Aces won the first championship in franchise history and the first major league sports championship in Las Vegas history last season.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.