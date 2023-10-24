75°F
Aces

‘We are still world champions’: Aces, fans celebrate WNBA title — PHOTOS

We are still world champions' Aces, fans celebrate the WNBA title
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2023 - 8:21 pm
 
Updated October 24, 2023 - 9:42 am
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) hands out t-shirts to fans during a celebration of the ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) hands out t-shirts to fans during a celebration of the Aces’ WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aces players party on stage as fireworks erupt overhead during their championship celebration ...
Aces players party on stage as fireworks erupt overhead during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade along Las Vegas Boulevard to T ...
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade along Las Vegas Boulevard to Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson parades down Las Vegas Boulevard with her team to celebrate ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson parades down Las Vegas Boulevard with her team to celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Confetti rains down on the Aces during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mob ...
Confetti rains down on the Aces during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Aces fans celebrate the team’s WNBA basketball championship win against th ...
The Las Vegas Aces fans celebrate the team’s WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces shoot confetti into the crowd during a celebration of their WNBA basketball ...
The Las Vegas Aces shoot confetti into the crowd during a celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aces fans yell as players take the stage during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza ...
Aces fans yell as players take the stage during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum visits with fans during her team’s celebration of their ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum visits with fans during her team’s celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces fans cheer for their team as they proceed down Las Vegas Boulevard to celebrate ...
Las Vegas Aces fans cheer for their team as they proceed down Las Vegas Boulevard to celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aces player A'ja Wilson pumps up the crowd during their championship celebration at Toshiba Pla ...
Aces player A'ja Wilson pumps up the crowd during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Aces players party on stage as fireworks erupt overhead during their championship celebration ...
Aces players party on stage as fireworks erupt overhead during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark cheers during a celebration of her team’s WNBA baske ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark cheers during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aces players laugh with Head Coach Becky Hammon during their championship celebration at Toshib ...
Aces players laugh with Head Coach Becky Hammon during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Aces shower the crowd with confetti during a celebration of their WNBA basketball ...
The Las Vegas Aces shower the crowd with confetti during a celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson cheers with fans during a celebration of her team’s W ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson cheers with fans during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win with a parade down Las Vega ...
The Las Vegas Aces celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win with a parade down Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Aces defeated the New York Liberty to win their second consecutive title. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, left, and guard Kierstan Bell dance on stage with 2Chainz p ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, left, and guard Kierstan Bell dance on stage with 2Chainz performance during a celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade along Las Vegas Boulevard to T ...
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade along Las Vegas Boulevard to Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Aces player A’ja Wilson speaks on the stage during their championship celebration at Tos ...
Aces player A’ja Wilson speaks on the stage during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson parades down Las Vegas Boulevard with her team to celebrate ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson parades down Las Vegas Boulevard with her team to celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson takes the podium to speak during a celebration of her team&# ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson takes the podium to speak during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) and Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) visit their ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) and Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) visit their fans during a celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win with a parade down Las Vega ...
The Las Vegas Aces celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win with a parade down Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Aces defeated the New York Liberty to win their second consecutive title. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell (1) takes the stage for her team’s celebration of the ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell (1) takes the stage for her team’s celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aces players dance on stage as rapper 2 Chainz performs during their championship celebration ...
Aces players dance on stage as rapper 2 Chainz performs during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade Park Avenue to Toshiba Plaza a ...
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade Park Avenue to Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon tosses beads to the crowd during their championship celebration at ...
Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon tosses beads to the crowd during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Aces’ trophies are on display during a celebration of her team’s WN ...
The Las Vegas Aces’ trophies are on display during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade Park Avenue to Toshiba Plaza a ...
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade Park Avenue to Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Aces players react to Head Coach Becky Hammon during their championship celebration at Toshiba ...
Aces players react to Head Coach Becky Hammon during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade Park Avenue to Toshiba Plaza a ...
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade Park Avenue to Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Confetti rains down on the Aces during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mob ...
Confetti rains down on the Aces during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
The Aces owner Mark Davis with others during their championship parade along Park Avenue to Tos ...
The Aces owner Mark Davis with others during their championship parade along Park Avenue to Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts into the microphone during a celebration of her t ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts into the microphone during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum signs autographs for fans during her team’s celebration ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum signs autographs for fans during her team’s celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray speaks during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketb ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray speaks during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade along Las Vegas Boulevard to T ...
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade along Las Vegas Boulevard to Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and guard Kierstan Bell dance on stage to a 2Chainz performa ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and guard Kierstan Bell dance on stage to a 2Chainz performance during a celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces dance on stage with 2Chainz performance during a celebration of their WNBA b ...
The Las Vegas Aces dance on stage with 2Chainz performance during a celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aces players party on stage as fireworks erupt overhead during their championship celebration ...
Aces players party on stage as fireworks erupt overhead during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Aces players dance on stage as rapper 2 Chainz performs during their championship celebration ...
Aces players dance on stage as rapper 2 Chainz performs during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon takes the stage for her team’s celebration of the ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon takes the stage for her team’s celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win during a parade down Las Ve ...
The Las Vegas Aces celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win during a parade down Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade Park Avenue to Toshiba Plaza a ...
The Aces have fun with the fans during their championship parade Park Avenue to Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Aces players react to Head Coach Becky Hammon during their championship celebration at Toshiba ...
Aces players react to Head Coach Becky Hammon during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Aces players party on stage as fireworks erupt overhead during their championship celebration ...
Aces players party on stage as fireworks erupt overhead during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson speaks during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basket ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson speaks during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aces players laugh with Head Coach Becky Hammon during their championship celebration at Toshib ...
Aces players laugh with Head Coach Becky Hammon during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum dances on stage during her team’s celebration of their ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum dances on stage during her team’s celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aces player A’ja Wilson speaks on the stage during their championship celebration at Tos ...
Aces player A’ja Wilson speaks on the stage during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Aces players dance on stage during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile ...
Aces players dance on stage during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces forward Cayla George (13) carries her daughter Pearl while pumping up the crowd ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Cayla George (13) carries her daughter Pearl while pumping up the crowd during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Confetti rains down on the Aces during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mob ...
Confetti rains down on the Aces during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson takes the stage during a celebration of her team’s WN ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson takes the stage during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Confetti rains down on the Aces during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mob ...
Confetti rains down on the Aces during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Aces players dance on stage as rapper 2 Chainz performs during their championship celebration ...
Aces players dance on stage as rapper 2 Chainz performs during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Aces players dance on stage as rapper 2 Chainz performs during their championship celebration ...
Aces players dance on stage as rapper 2 Chainz performs during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson takes a photo from the stage during a celebration of her tea ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson takes a photo from the stage during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aces players dance on stage as rapper 2 Chainz performs during their championship celebration ...
Aces players dance on stage as rapper 2 Chainz performs during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young walks to the podium to speak during a celebration of her team ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young walks to the podium to speak during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aces players dance on stage as rapper 2 Chainz performs during their championship celebration ...
Aces players dance on stage as rapper 2 Chainz performs during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson and head coach Becky Hammon go live on social media during a ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson and head coach Becky Hammon go live on social media during a celebration of their team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson pumps up her teammates during a celebration of their team&#x ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson pumps up her teammates during a celebration of their team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces dance on stage to a 2Chainz performance during a celebration of their WNBA b ...
The Las Vegas Aces dance on stage to a 2Chainz performance during a celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, center right, is called up to speak during a celebration of h ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, center right, is called up to speak during a celebration of her team’s WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces dance on stage to a 2Chainz performance during a celebration of their WNBA b ...
The Las Vegas Aces dance on stage to a 2Chainz performance during a celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The procession for the Las Vegas Aces begins to move down Las Vegas Boulevard during a parade t ...
The procession for the Las Vegas Aces begins to move down Las Vegas Boulevard during a parade to celebrate their WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces dance on stage with 2Chainz performance during a celebration of their WNBA b ...
The Las Vegas Aces dance on stage with 2Chainz performance during a celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Standing in Toshiba Plaza wearing a backwards A’ja Wilson jersey and a plastic goat mask, Aces fan David Martin hopes people know they’re watching history.

“I want everyone to know this is the GOAT,” Martin said. “(Wilson) means so much to us.”

Martin wasn’t the only person talking about GOATs — the Greatest of All Time — as the Aces celebrated their 2023 WNBA championship with the Las Vegas faithful Monday in front of T-Mobile Arena.

Aces coach Becky Hammon said Wilson will end up being the greatest WNBA player of all time. Owner Mark Davis called Hammon the greatest basketball coach in the world, all while several thousand raucous Aces fans screamed their approval.

“Super thankful to be part of this franchise,” Wilson said. “They really take care of us. Y’all know that first ring was nice, so we already know that second one about to be blinging.”

Fans were officially invited to begin congregating in Toshiba Plaza at 3 p.m., two hours before the celebration was scheduled to begin. Yet a sizable crowd had already gathered long before, with some fans stating they’d arrived as early as 12:30 p.m., taking a day off from work to make sure they staked their claim to a good spot close to the stage.

There were several amenities in the plaza. Along with a stage, the team also set up a pop-up shop and invited local food trucks and vendors to participate. A red carpet lined the path from the street, where the buses dropped off players and Aces staff, to the stage.

The line to buy merchandise from the pop-up shop was approximately 87-people long more than an hour before the event.

Buses began to arrive at Toshiba Plaza at 5:15 p.m., led by a police and lowrider escort. Players and the coaching staff arrived on the final bus around 5:30 p.m. The crowd also swelled as fans who’d watched along the parade route found places to watch the proceedings on the stage.

Public address announcer Chet Buchanan hosted the event, introducing the Aces players, coaches and front office staff. Davis spoke first, praising Fargas, Williams and Hammon for building the team into a juggernaut.

“Las Vegas,” Davis said, “We are still world champions.”

Fargas promised the team will be back in a year’s time celebrating a third championship, causing chants of “Three-peat” to echo around the plaza. Williams then thanked the fans for supporting the team all season.

The Aces led the WNBA in attendance in 2023, averaging 9,551 fans per game and set a Las Vegas franchise record after 17,406 fans attended the season finale at T-Mobile arena against the Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 10.

Hammon spoke next, and while she handed the microphone off to reserve guard Sydney Colson at one point, the Aces coach made sure to praise the character of her players.

“I don’t have enough adjectives to describe their grit, their determination,” Hammon said. “These are some of the finest human beings on the planet.

“And they just happen to be sick-ass basketball players.”

Each player on the Aces addressed the crowd after Hammon. Sixth Player of the Year Alysha Clark said she’d never have made it through the season without the support of the team and the fans, then dedicated the championship to her father Duane Clark, who died in September, 2022.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum called the Aces a real family, which has been there for her during a difficult year as her husband, former Raiders tight end Darren Waller, plays across the country for the New York Giants. All-Star wing Jackie Young didn’t say much but wore a shirt which read, “I’m silent but my rings loud.”

Three-time champion Chelsea Gray’s celebratory tour de force included calling out the media member who gave A’ja Wilson a fourth-place vote and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu’s “night-night” celebration. Several Aces players wore T-shirts which read “Aces vs. Everybody.” Wilson spoke last, again thanking fans for their support.

“At the end of the day,” Wilson said, “we got the ring and that’s what matters.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

