Weary Aces end road trip with crucial game against Liberty

The Aces and New York Liberty will meet for the final time in the regular season Monday at the Barclays Center as the teams battle for the top seed in the WNBA playoffs.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts from the sidelines during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

When the Aces take the court against the New York Liberty on Monday, it will be their 11th game in 22 days.

No other team in the WNBA has played more than nine games during that span.

“We’re tired,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said Saturday.

The Aces (30-5) and Liberty (27-7) will meet for the final time in the regular season at the Barclays Center. Las Vegas is 2-1 against New York as the teams battle for the top seed in the playoffs. They have played four times, but the Liberty’s victory over the Aces in the Commissioner’s Cup championship doesn’t count in the standings.

A few weeks ago, it seemed as if the Aces had control of the top seed. The Liberty, whose loss to the Aces on Aug. 17 is their only one since July 30, were the only team with a winning record remaining on their schedule. But two losses in the past four games has put the Aces’ claim for the No. 1 seed in jeopardy.

Hammon was quick to mention the Aces’ heavy workload as part of their record in the past four games. Also, they are playing a short rotation without injured starter Candace Parker.

They’ve played almost every other day since Aug. 6, including a five-game homestand from Aug. 11 to 19. Then, after a one-day break, the Aces embarked on a four-game Eastern Conference trip during a seven-day stretch that ends against the Liberty.

The Aces were supposed to get three days off from Aug. 13 to 17, but the Commissioner’s Cup game was added to their schedule Aug. 15.

Hammon was blunt when asked how she’s balancing practices and rest to not overwork her players with the playoffs approaching.

“We’re not practicing — that’s an easy answer,” she said. “We can’t.”

Avoiding practice isn’t the only measure the Aces have taken to try to save their legs. Hammon has also canceled the team’s shootaround before its past two games.

There are some positives on the horizon for the Aces. Three of their final four games are in Las Vegas, and their farthest trip is to Phoenix to play the last-place Mercury.

The Aces also get a weeklong break starting Saturday, giving them a chance to rest and work in some practices.

