Who will replace Kiah Stokes? The Aces’ options ahead of Game 4

The Aces won’t have starting center Kiah Stokes for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, but have options in Cayla George and Alaina Coates.

Las Vegas Aces forward Cayla George gives peace signs while warming up during a media availability ahead of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Alaina Coates, left, and guard Kierstan Bell warm up for practice during a media availability ahead of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NEW YORK — The injuries continue to mount for the Aces.

While most of the pregame speculation has been on how the Aces will replace point guard Chelsea Gray, who is sidelined in Game 4 by an injured foot, the process to replace center Kiah Stokes, also sidelined with a foot injury, is more straightforward.

Stokes finished Game 3, but said her right foot “didn’t feel right” following the game. She wore a boot and had crutches as the Aces prepared for practice at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday.

“Our rotation might be a little shorter,” Stokes said. “But at the end of the day, we’re in this spot for a reason. It’s a team sport. It’s not one or two people that are going to win the game.”

While the Aces have lacked perimeter depth all season, they have two centers on the roster behind Stokes.

Cayla George, the reigning MVP of Australia’s Women’s National Basketball League, will likely get the first chance to replace Stokes. The 6-foot-4-inch George has jumped in and out of Hammon’s rotations in her first year back in the WNBA since 2018. She averaged 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 32 games this season.

The biggest difference between George and Stokes is the Australian center’s willingness to shoot the 3. George shot 42 percent from 3 during her past season with the Melbourne Boomers in the NWBL on 150 attempts as she helped lead them to a championship.

Her shooting hasn’t translated well to the WNBA, however, as George is only 23.4 percent from 3 for the Aces. She’s had less than half the number of shots this season for Hammon than she took in 24 games for Melbourne, though, and her WNBA percentages are slightly altered by a shooting slump early in the season.

Beginning Aug. 11, George has made at least one 3-pointer in seven of her final 12 regular-season games and shot 33 percent from range. This included a 3 of 5 outing from beyond the arc against the Atlanta Dream, as George scored a season-high 11 points.

“I’ve been ready, and I’ll stay ready,” George said. “Whether tomorrow I’ll play two minutes, 20 minutes, 35 minutes, I’m ready to bring to this team whatever it needs. … I don’t want the team to go backwards. I want to … propel it forward.”

The Aces also have a more traditional center in Alaina Coates, who was signed to a rest-of-the-season hardship contract Aug. 23. The 6-foot-4-inch former South Carolina star, who won a NCAA championship alongside A’ja Wilson, earned the roster spot in part because Hammon liked her rebounding and defense.

“I’m excited for them,” Stokes said of George and Coates. “Fresh legs, I think, will help. I’m excited for them. They’ve been working hard all season, and for them to actually have a chance to showcase what they can do, I think it’s going to be surprising for a lot of people.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.