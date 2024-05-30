92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Wilson, Aces pull away from Lynx, improve to 4-1

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) runs up the court during the first half of a WNBA basket ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) runs up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) and teammates watch the action down court against the Phoenix Merc ...
Aces embark on first road trip short-handed due to injuries
Las Vegas Aces guard Dyaisha Fair (2) poses for a photo during team's media day, on Friday, May ...
Aces waive rookie guard four games into WNBA season
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball as Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) guards ...
Graney: You can criticize Caitlin Clark’s game, but not her impact
3 takeaways: Aces whip Fever in Caitlin Clark’s Vegas debut — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2024 - 6:56 pm
 

The Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-66 on Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis in their first road game of the season.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (4-1) with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Napheesa Collier had 18 points for the Lynx (4-2).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
recommend 2
Aces sign another ‘Core Four’ member to contract extension
recommend 3
‘It matters’: Aces visit with Biden at White House — PHOTOS
recommend 4
Aces players, coach dominate WNBA preseason survey
recommend 5
Aces season preview: Sights set on 3-peat, building a legacy
recommend 6
Aces standouts detail road to recovery from foot injuries