Wilson, Aces pull away from Lynx, improve to 4-1

A’ja Wilson powered the Aces to victory in their first road game of the season, beating the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) runs up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-66 on Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis in their first road game of the season.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (4-1) with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Napheesa Collier had 18 points for the Lynx (4-2).

