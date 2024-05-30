Wilson, Aces pull away from Lynx, improve to 4-1
A’ja Wilson powered the Aces to victory in their first road game of the season, beating the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
The Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-66 on Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis in their first road game of the season.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (4-1) with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Napheesa Collier had 18 points for the Lynx (4-2).
