Aces defeat Mystics, extend winning streak to 10 games
The Aces beat the Washington Mystics 91-81 on Saturday at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., to extend the WNBA’s longest win streak to 10 games.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (24-14) with 36 points and 13 rebounds, while guard Dana Evans scored a season-high 21 points coming off the bench.
Rookie Kiki Iriafen scored 21 points for the Mystics (16-21).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
