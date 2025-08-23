104°F
Aces defeat Mystics, extend winning streak to 10 games

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) pulls down a rebound over Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) during the second half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2025 - 2:11 pm
 
Updated August 23, 2025 - 2:19 pm

The Aces beat the Washington Mystics 91-81 on Saturday at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., to extend the WNBA’s longest win streak to 10 games.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (24-14) with 36 points and 13 rebounds, while guard Dana Evans scored a season-high 21 points coming off the bench.

Rookie Kiki Iriafen scored 21 points for the Mystics (16-21).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

