Wilson, Hamby lead Aces to Game 1 Finals win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2022 - 2:12 pm
 
Updated September 11, 2022 - 3:59 pm
Forward A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds Sunday as the top-seeded Aces beat the No. 3 Connecticut Sun 67-64 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces are now ahead 1-0 in the series.

Aces guard Chelsea Gray added 21 points and 3 assists.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

