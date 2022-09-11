Wilson, Hamby lead Aces to Game 1 Finals win
Newly crowned MVP A’ja Wilson had another strong performance for the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, but key minutes from recently returned All-Star Dearica Hamby proved to be the difference.
Forward A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds Sunday as the top-seeded Aces beat the No. 3 Connecticut Sun 67-64 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces are now ahead 1-0 in the series.
Aces guard Chelsea Gray added 21 points and 3 assists.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
