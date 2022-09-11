Wilson, Hamby lead Aces to Game 1 Finals win

Newly crowned MVP A’ja Wilson had another strong performance for the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, but key minutes from recently returned All-Star Dearica Hamby proved to be the difference.

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates after hitting a 3-point shot during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fan Albert Ronquillo cheers for his team decked out in Las Vegas Aces gear before Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) knocks the ball away from Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans Leigh Horvath, 3, left, and her mom Ashley Horvath dance for the A'ja Wilson (22) dance cam during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Forward A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds Sunday as the top-seeded Aces beat the No. 3 Connecticut Sun 67-64 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces are now ahead 1-0 in the series.

Aces guard Chelsea Gray added 21 points and 3 assists.

