Wilson, Loyd help Aces rout Sun for 1st win of 2025 season
A’ja Wilson recorded her second double-double in as many games to lead the Aces to a road win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.
The Aces secured their first win of the regular season with an 87-62 rout of the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut, on Tuesday.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (1-1) with 22 points and 10 rebounds, her second double-double in just as many games.
Jewell Loyd added 20 points after struggling in her debut with the team Saturday. Loyd had five points on 2-of-10 shooting in the Aces’ 92-78 loss to the New York Liberty. The guard, nicknamed the “Gold Mamba,” wore a face mask to protect a nose injury she sustained against the Liberty.
Veteran center Tina Charles had 20 points for the Sun while wearing Wilson’s new Nike signature shoe, the A’One.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.