Wilson, Loyd help Aces rout Sun for 1st win of 2025 season

A’ja Wilson recorded her second double-double in as many games to lead the Aces to a road win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty in New York, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Jewell Loyd smiles during the Las Vegas Aces first day of training camp Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces secured their first win of the regular season with an 87-62 rout of the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut, on Tuesday.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (1-1) with 22 points and 10 rebounds, her second double-double in just as many games.

Jewell Loyd added 20 points after struggling in her debut with the team Saturday. Loyd had five points on 2-of-10 shooting in the Aces’ 92-78 loss to the New York Liberty. The guard, nicknamed the “Gold Mamba,” wore a face mask to protect a nose injury she sustained against the Liberty.

Veteran center Tina Charles had 20 points for the Sun while wearing Wilson’s new Nike signature shoe, the A’One.

