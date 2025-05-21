93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Aces

Wilson, Loyd help Aces rout Sun for 1st win of 2025 season

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liber ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty in New York, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Jewell Loyd smiles during the Las Vegas Aces first day of training camp Sunday, April 27, 2025, ...
Jewell Loyd smiles during the Las Vegas Aces first day of training camp Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liber ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty in New York, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
More Stories
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts during the second half of a WNBA basketball game ...
Aces preview: Team travels to Connecticut looking for 1st win
Aces have ‘a lot of work to do’ after loss to Liberty in season opener
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) keeps New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) at bay as she dr ...
Aces focused on execution — not history — entering opener at Liberty
Las Vegas Aces forward Crystal Bradford speaks during team's media day, on Thursday, May 8, 202 ...
Aces forward suspended for WNBA season opener from 2021 incident
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2025 - 6:06 pm
 

The Aces secured their first win of the regular season with an 87-62 rout of the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut, on Tuesday.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (1-1) with 22 points and 10 rebounds, her second double-double in just as many games.

Jewell Loyd added 20 points after struggling in her debut with the team Saturday. Loyd had five points on 2-of-10 shooting in the Aces’ 92-78 loss to the New York Liberty. The guard, nicknamed the “Gold Mamba,” wore a face mask to protect a nose injury she sustained against the Liberty.

Veteran center Tina Charles had 20 points for the Sun while wearing Wilson’s new Nike signature shoe, the A’One.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES