Aces

Wilson powers Aces past Mercury, while rookie shines off bench

Aces center A'ja Wilson walks to the free throw line during a WNBA game between the Aces and Wa ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson walks to the free throw line during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
June 29, 2025 - 5:13 pm
June 29, 2025 - 5:13 pm
 
Updated June 29, 2025 - 5:32 pm

The Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury 84-81 on Sunday at PHX Arena, snapping the Mercury’s six-game winning streak.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (8-8) with 26 points and 18 rebounds. Rookie Aaliyah Nye added 16 points off the bench.

Alyssa Thomas had 16 points for the Mercury (12-5).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

