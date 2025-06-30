Wilson powers Aces past Mercury, while rookie shines off bench
The Aces snapped the Phoenix Mercury’s six-game winning streak Sunday at PHX Arena thanks to a double-double from A’ja Wilson.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (8-8) with 26 points and 18 rebounds. Rookie Aaliyah Nye added 16 points off the bench.
Alyssa Thomas had 16 points for the Mercury (12-5).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
