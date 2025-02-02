Wilson tears up as South Carolina retires No. 22: ‘I am overwhelmed’

A’ja Wilson become emotional Sunday when South Carolina retired her No. 22 jersey following her outstanding college career.

A'ja Wilson, center, stands with her parents Eva and Roscoe Wilson as they watch her number be retired during a ceremony before an NCAA college basketball game between South Carolina and Auburn in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

A'ja Wilson attends a ceremony to retire her number before an NCAA college basketball game between South Carolina and Auburn in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

A'ja Wilson, left, and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley embrace during a ceremony for Wilson's number retirement before an NCAA college basketball game between South Carolina and Auburn in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A’ja Wilson stood in tears as she watched her jersey ascend to the rafters of South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena.

The reigning WNBA MVP’s alma mater retired her No. 22 jersey ahead of the Gamecocks’ 83-66 rout of Auburn on Sunday.

There was no doubt the honor would come, but South Carolina has a required five-year waiting period for retiring a players’ jersey. It’s why the Gamecocks erected an 11-foot bronze statue of Wilson outside of their arena in 2021.

Wilson, the first No. 1 recruit to go to South Carolina, went on to become the first player in program history to be selected first overall in the WNBA draft. She helped the Gamecocks win their first national championship in 2017 and remains the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,389 points.

Here’s everything she said in her emotional jersey retirement speech:

“Thank you all so much for being here today. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy to have my jersey retired at the University of South Carolina, the place where my dreams began. It’s an honor I can hardly put into words.

First, I want to thank my coaches, teammates and every person who was a part of this journey. You pushed me to be my best, and the bonds we created here are unbreakable. I cherish every moment and every memory we made together.

To the incredible fans, you filled this arena with energy and passion, making every game an unforgettable experience. It’s a privilege to be a Gamecock, to be a part of this community. And one of the greatest honors of my life was representing Garnet and Black every night.

Columbia, South Carolina, is my home, and it shaped me. Not just as an athlete, but as a person. As I look up in the rafters and see my jersey, I’m reminded how important it is to chase your dreams without fear.

And the person who taught me that and is still teaching me that, is Dawn Staley. Thank you coach for seeing the light in me even when I didn’t see it in myself, and for showing me that it’s not about the destination. It’s the journey, and the people you meet along the way.

I wouldn’t be who I am today without the love, support and sacrifices of so many people, and what a blessing to have those most special to me courtside today, especially my favorite Olympian from out of town.

There would be no me without Eva and Roscoe. Mom and dad, there aren’t enough thank you’s I can say. But in everything that I do, I hope I make you proud.

Thank you all for believing in me and making this moment possible. Go ‘cocks.”

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.