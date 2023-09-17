Wilson’s record day powers Aces to WNBA semifinals — PHOTOS

The top-seeded Aces beat the No. 8 Chicago Sky in Game 2 of their first-round series Sunday, advancing to the WNBA semifinals.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) swats down a shot by Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams, right, during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, center left, snags a rebound off of a Chicago Sky missed free throw while Sky forward Alanna Smith, center right, can’t stop her during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with guard Jackie Young (0) after scoring during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky struggle for the ball during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A young Las Vegas Aces fan flexes her muscles during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Chicago Sky forward Robyn Parks, center, and guard Marina Mabrey (4) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives toward the hoop against Chicago Sky guard Courtney Williams (10) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) tangles with Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, behind, while dribbling during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Chicago Sky forward Robyn Parks (21) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) jumps to shoot over Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans (11) while Sky forward Robyn Parks (21) looks on during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) attempts to shoot while Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) moves int to block behind her during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces gather after their starting lineup is announced before Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) swats down a shot by Chicago Sky center Sika Kone (23) during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey (4) struggle for the ball on the court during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) defends against Chicago Sky guard Courtney Williams (10) during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Williams (10) is surrounded by Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper (2) jumps for a shot while Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward A'ja Wilson (22) look on during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and her teammates gather after the Chicago Sky called a time out during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell, right, ushers guard Chelsea Gray (12) away from the court after referees didn’t call the Chicago Sky on a foul during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates a block over Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces fans wave their playoff towels during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) attempts to steal the ball back from Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) shoots against Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Cayla George (13) is fouled by Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey (4) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) guards Chicago Sky guard Courtney Williams (10) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) bumps chests with forward A'ja Wilson (22) after their defense forced the Chicago Sky into a shot clock violation during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon welcomes her team into a timeout during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon directs her team from the sidelines during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) defends against Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Alaina Coates (81) poses for photos with fans after winning Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson signs autographs for fans after winning Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) tips the ball away from Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, right, during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Alysha Clark has made a career out of playing with superstars. After more than a decade in the WNBA, she can count former MVPs Breanna Stewart and Elena Delle Donne among her former teammates.

On Sunday, Clark reaffirmed that reigning MVP A’ja Wilson is one of the best players she’s ever shared the court with after watching Wilson score 38 points, a franchise postseason record, to lead the top-seeded Aces past the No. 8 Chicago Sky 92-70.

“The way she approaches the game, her humility, her competitiveness, her fire and just the way she’s selfless, that’s something that I think is overlooked with superstars,” Clark said.

Wilson led the Aces into the WNBA semifinals in front of 9,000 fans at Michelob Ultra Arena, finishing a first-round sweep of the Sky with a resounding Game 2 victory. Wilson also registered 16 rebounds and four blocks to finish the game plus-31 during 30 minutes of play.

The Aces will next play the winner of the first-round series between the No. 4 Dallas Wings and the No. 5 Atlanta Dream. The Wings hold a 1-0 lead, with Game 2 at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

The Aces will host Game 1 of the semifinals Sept. 24.

“I just need to get the job done for my teammates because I owe that to them,” Wilson said.

Aces All-Star wing Jackie Young scored 15, and Clark poured in 14. All-Star guard Chelsea Gray dished nine assists to reach 118 playoff assists with the Aces, passing coach Becky Hammon (114) for the most playoff assists in franchise history.

All-Star wing Kahleah Copper scored 25 points for the Sky, and reserve guard Dana Evans contributed 22 points.

Here are three takeaways from game:

1. Wilson’s record day

In a game in which the Aces’ starting perimeter players went 11 of 38 on field goals, Wilson carried the scoring load. She went 15 of 23 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

The only blemish on her performance was a literal one, after Wilson appeared to catch an elbow to the face while fighting for an offensive rebound. She said she was fine after the game.

Her 38-point performance was a career-high playoff mark, surpassing her 34-point outing against the Seattle Storm in Game 3 of the 2022 semifinals. She also set the franchise’s single-game postseason scoring record, breaking another record formerly held by Hammon, who scored 35 points against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sept. 28, 2008.

“She was spectacular tonight,” Hammon said.

2. Clark’s scoring returns

The Aces signed Clark because of her defense and versatility, traits that have made her into one of the leading sixth player of the year candidates.

However, Clark’s scoring has returned for the playoffs. She reached double figures in both games against the Sky, and is averaging 13.5 points per game in the playoffs, an improvement on her 6.5 points per game during the regular season.

Hammon praised Clark’s interior scoring, in particular, and said the veteran wing always has the green light to shoot.

“She’s a true inside-out player,” Hammon said.

3. Defense shines again

The Aces didn’t hold the Sky to the superb shooting splits they managed in Game 1, but Hammon’s team still showed up defensively in Game 2.

Chicago committed 18 turnovers, which the Aces turned into 15 points. Four starters had multiple steals, led by Young and Wilson, who had three each.

During the first three quarters, Chicago shot just 34.8 percent on field goals and 28.6 percent from 3, while Sky guard Courtney Williams was held below double figures for a second consecutive game.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.