WNBA, Aces fluid during coronavirus crisis

The Aces released a statement on Twitter addressed to their fans Saturday morning regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Than you for your patience during these unusual and uncertain times,” it said. “The impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is still being felt around the globe, and continues to change rapidly but we thought it was important that we reach out to you about the WNBA Season. The WNBA continues to game plan scenarios around the 2020 WNBA Draft and the start of training camp, and will provide further details later this month and as events warrant.

“We will provide any updated information we receive on the season through our social media channels, LasVegasAces.com and direct correspondence with our season ticket members,” it continued. “In the meantime, please stay safe. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support of the WNBA.”

The WNBA has a little bit more leeway than the other domestic professional sports leagues, all of which are on hiatus as a result of the virus. The league wasn’t set to begin its regular season until May 15. The draft is scheduled for April 17, and training camps were due to open April 26.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a statement on Thursday about the virus.

“The health and safety of players and employees — with our teams and at the league level — is of the utmost importance. With regard to COVID-19, we are in touch with the teams, consulting with infectious disease specialists and monitoring guidance from the CDC and WHO,” she said. ‘The WNBA is currently not in season, but together with the WNBPA and teams, we have been in close communication and will continue to connect with and offer resources to players in the U.S. and those playing overseas.”

Aces All-Star center Liz Cambage revealed earlier in March that she believes she contracted coronavirus while playing in China, but was not tested and made a full recovery. She addressed the illness again on her Instagram account this week.

“on the 20th of December 2019 I spent 4 days in a wheel chair and in and out of the hospital on China on an IV. The doctors would only tell me I had a ‘viral infection,’” the Australian star wrote. “I returned to Australia on the 3th January. as soon as I was home I had blood tests to see if there was anything still wrong with me. Doctors couldn’t find anything in my bloods here and in America. I had never been so sick in my life. Who knows … (what) I had, but all the symptoms add up.”

The Aces are owned by MGM Resorts International, which announced Friday that “several” of its employees have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

