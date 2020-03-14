66°F
Aces

WNBA, Aces monitoring coronavirus pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2020 - 12:11 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2020 - 1:58 pm

The WNBA continues to assess the status of its 2020 draft and the start of training camp as it monitors the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement released Saturday by the Aces.

“We will provide any updated information we receive on the season through our social media channels, LasVegasAces.com and direct correspondence with our season-ticket members,” the statement said. “In the meantime, please stay safe. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support of the WNBA.”

The WNBA has a little bit more leeway than the other domestic professional sports leagues, all of which are on hiatus as a result of the virus. The league wasn’t set to begin its regular season until May 15. The draft is scheduled for April 17, and training camps were due to open April 26.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a statement on Thursday about the virus. It said the league was in touch with the teams, was consulting with infectious disease specialists and seeking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization. The statement said the league “will continue to connect with and offer resources to players in the U.S. and those playing overseas.”

Aces All-Star center Liz Cambage revealed earlier in March that she believes she contracted coronavirus while playing in China, but she was not tested and made a full recovery.

The Aces are owned by MGM Resorts International, which announced Friday that “several” of its employees have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

