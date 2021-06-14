107°F
WNBA All-Star Game returns to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2021 - 1:58 pm
 
Updated June 14, 2021 - 2:02 pm
Chicago Sky's Diamond DeShields, from left, Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride, and Las Vegas Aces' ...
Chicago Sky's Diamond DeShields, from left, Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride, and Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage after the WNBA All-Star Game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage celebrates after scoring during the first half of the WNBA All-Star ...
Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage celebrates after scoring during the first half of the WNBA All-Star Game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The WNBA All-Star Game is returning to Las Vegas this summer.

The league announced Monday afternoon it will play its annual All-Star Game on July 14 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The event coincides with the Olympic break, and a team comprised of WNBA All-Stars will play against a team of players from the USA national team, which will be training in Las Vegas in preparation for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Las Vegas also hosted the All-Star Game in 2019. There was no All-Star Game last season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

