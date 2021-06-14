WNBA All-Star Game returns to Las Vegas

The league announced Monday afternoon it will play its annual All-Star Game on July 14 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Chicago Sky's Diamond DeShields, from left, Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride, and Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage after the WNBA All-Star Game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage celebrates after scoring during the first half of the WNBA All-Star Game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The WNBA All-Star Game is returning to Las Vegas this summer.

The event coincides with the Olympic break, and a team comprised of WNBA All-Stars will play against a team of players from the USA national team, which will be training in Las Vegas in preparation for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Las Vegas also hosted the All-Star Game in 2019. There was no All-Star Game last season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

