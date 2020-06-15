WNBA announces a July return

The league on Monday announced that it’s finalizing plans for a 22-game season without spectators beginning in July at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks at a news conference in Washington on Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The WNBA is coming back.

The league on Monday announced that it’s finalizing plans for a 22-game season without spectators beginning in July at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The school’s campus will serve as a single-site location, housing the teams for training camp and games.

Playoffs would be conducted in a traditional format.

The WNBA says its priority continues to be the health of the players and staff, noting that the league is working with top medical specialists, public experts and government officials to establish the proper guidelines and protocols.

“We are finalizing a season start plan to build on the tremendous momentum generated in the league during the offseason and have used the guiding principles of health and safety of players and essential staff to establish necessary and extensive protocols,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

“We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan,” she added, announcing that players will receive their full salaries and benefits.

The WNBA also announced that it will continue its commitment to social justice following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. The season “will include a devoted platform led by the players that will aim to support and strengthen both the league and teams’ reach and impact on social justice matters.”

“The WNBA opposes racism in all its forms, and George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are the latest names in a list of countless others who have been subject to police brutality that stems from the systemic oppression of Black Lives in America,” Engelbert said. “It is our collective responsibility to use our platforms to enact change.”

Nneka Ogwumike, president of the WNBA players’ association, said in a statement that playing the 2020 season provides the players and league an “opportunity to amplify our collective voice.”

“We have always been at the forefront of initiatives with strong support of #BlackLivesMatter, #SayHerName, the LGBTQ+ community, gun control, voting rights, #MeToo, mental health and the list goes on,” she said. “This is not only necessary from a humanitarian perspective, but it may be one of the biggest opportunities that this league has and will ever have.”

The Aces released a brief statement in response to the league’s announcement.

“We’re back,” the team said.

The team also announced it would provide full refunds for its 2020 season ticket packages. Season ticket holders also can opt into memberships for the 2021 season with this year’s dues going toward the balance.

