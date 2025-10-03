85°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

WNBA commissioner speaks to media before Game 1 of Finals — WATCH LIVE

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addresses the media before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks during a news conference before the WNBA All-Star bask ...
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks during a news conference before the WNBA All-Star basketball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
More Stories
‘Battle-tested’ Aces ready for WNBA’s first-ever 7 game Finals vs. formidable Mercury
The Aces celebrate winning game five of a WNBA semifinals series between the Aces and Indiana F ...
3 things to watch when the Aces meet the Mercury in WNBA Finals
‘Disgusted’: Aces star backs Collier’s criticisms of WNBA commissioner
‘The job’s not done’: Aces back in Finals after OT win over Fever — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2025 - 3:42 pm
 
Updated October 3, 2025 - 4:02 pm

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is speaking to the media Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena before the Las Vegas Aces take on the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on Twitter.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES